Chevy Corvette Becomes Neo-Chrome Monster With Matching Glow, Has Vintage Tricks

We have talked repeatedly about one of the major factors of success behind the popularity of the C8 Chevy Corvette. And it may or may not be one of the most obvious ones, depending on the custom build.
Sure, one of the main reasons now resides in a midship position – GM's audacity to morph “America’s sports car” into a mid-engine sports/supercar response to Old Continent exotics. But, if our own two cents are allowed, the fact that C8s continued to be one of the best blank canvases to make ‘ Vettes their own is not to be neglected.
For example, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, have continuously shown both sides of the coin with various Stingray builds featuring (among others) their audacious forged wheel designs. The latest one may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But it will surely be one to stand out in any crowd... both the right and wrong ones, depending on your POV.
Completed not long ago by a specialized aftermarket outlet called Vinyl Addictions from Charlotte, North Carolina, this is yet another C8 Corvette with a fully chromed mirror finish. It is both a showcase vehicle and a driver’s car, and we will explain exactly what we mean by that.
Naturally, the show car part is easy to grasp because of the TeckWrap Cobalt Ocean Flip Chrome styling. That is not all, as the venue also opted to make sure the C8 Corvette will equally stand out under broad daylight and in a pitch-black nightly situation. As such, the Chevy also got treated to a premium, sequential under glow kit with a matching blue hue.
Last, but definitely not least, comes the aftermarket wheel and tire combination. The brushed Forgiatos (matched by the brushed aluminum stripe pack) are a custom set of multipiece ECLs. And, just to add the extra touch that will show the owner to be a proper connoisseur of Corvette heritage, the sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires have a white-letter treatment and the brake calipers were painted red.
