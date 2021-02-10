Custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator Is Selling With 40” Tires and a 5” Lift Kit

Very versatile in bone-stock specification, the Jeep Gladiator will set you back $33,565 before freight for the entry-level Sport trim. Spend 10,575 on top of that princely sum, and the Rubicon presents you with off-road goodies such as 33-inch rubber. The pickup in the photo gallery, however, has leveled up to 40-inch Federal Xplora mud-terrain rubber shoes.
Offered on eBay with 11,000 miles (17,703 kilometers) racked up in a year of driving, the modified truck runs great, according to the seller. Finished in Firecracker Red over the waterproof two-tone interior, the Gladiator Sport offered by “carreauski” is equipped with the V6 and eight-speed automatic.
The free-breathing Pentastar is more than adequate for this application thanks to 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque from 4,400 rpm. As for the only downside to off-roading with a naturally-aspirated V6 under the hood, that would be high elevation because of the thinner air.
Still backed up by the manufacturer’s warranty, the modified pickup is equipped with a black hardtop, tube-style half doors, a 5.0-inch (127-mm) lift kit, Fox shock absorbers, Fox steering stabilizer, and one-ton steering links. The custom front bumper with a winch, fiberglass raised heat-extraction hood, Fab Fours fenders, and Rhino-lined bed are highlights in their own right.
50-inch LED lights, 24-inch Asanti wheels, drop-down running boards, and bed bars powder-coated in black pretty much sum up this build, which is listed for $52,500 or best offer. You didn’t read that wrong, and I wholly agree with you that $52,500 is a little too much for what you’re actually getting.
That kind of money is more than enough for an SVT Raptor with a supercharged V8 motor. If you look hard enough, you’ll also find a 2017 model year Raptor with relatively low miles on the clock. On the other hand, neither alternative from the Blue Oval has the wow factor of this Gladiator.
