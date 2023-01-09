Polo G Celebrated 24th Birthday Lavishly, Posed With a Rolls-Royce and a Jet

Rapper Polo G has just celebrated his 24th birthday and treated everyone to a lavish photo shoot of himself, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a private jet.
Chicago rapper Polo G, also known as Polo Capalot, has just turned 24. And for a lot of people, birthdays are a big reason to celebrate.
Because of that Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, turned to social media to share that he is in his "Kobe year" as he celebrated the "big 24." Which means he's expecting only great things moving forward. He also shared in a previous post that he has "something great" in store in 2023, so his fans can expect some new music. But before that, he delighted his 10.5 million fans with a lavish photo shoot. In the photos, the rapper shows up sitting on the hood of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, parked right next to a private jet.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, comes with a black paint job and an elegant black-and-white color combo for the cabin.
The model is one of the most popular SUVs among celebrities, but not just them. In 2022, the British luxury car manufacturer sold more than 6,000 cars and the best-selling model was the Cullinan. Which makes it all the rage between rappers, as well.
Exuding luxury, the Cullinan is also very powerful. The car is put in motion by the manufacturer's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power mill sends resources to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Despite its heavy frame, the Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). It's designed to offer exciting moments to both the driver and the passengers in the back seat, who have plenty of luxurious features available.
Besides sitting on the hood of the luxury SUV or posing next to it, the “RAPSTAR” singer also shared a picture from inside the private jet, which seems to be a Gulfstream.
Prior to him posing with the Cullinan, his most recent posts on social media include shots of a Tesla Model X, a Dodge Durango, and a Cadillac Escalade. Polo G also recently posed with an electric golf cart from Tomberlin, the Ghosthawk model, and he also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 and a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
It’s unclear whether he owns the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from his most recent photo shoot. But considering he treated himself to a black S-Class last year for his 23rd birthday, it wouldn’t be off the table that he splashed on the $340,000 SUV for his birthday this year.
Because of that Polo G, whose real name is Taurus Tremani Bartlett, turned to social media to share that he is in his "Kobe year" as he celebrated the "big 24." Which means he's expecting only great things moving forward. He also shared in a previous post that he has "something great" in store in 2023, so his fans can expect some new music. But before that, he delighted his 10.5 million fans with a lavish photo shoot. In the photos, the rapper shows up sitting on the hood of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, parked right next to a private jet.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, comes with a black paint job and an elegant black-and-white color combo for the cabin.
The model is one of the most popular SUVs among celebrities, but not just them. In 2022, the British luxury car manufacturer sold more than 6,000 cars and the best-selling model was the Cullinan. Which makes it all the rage between rappers, as well.
Exuding luxury, the Cullinan is also very powerful. The car is put in motion by the manufacturer's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power mill sends resources to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Despite its heavy frame, the Cullinan can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). It's designed to offer exciting moments to both the driver and the passengers in the back seat, who have plenty of luxurious features available.
Besides sitting on the hood of the luxury SUV or posing next to it, the “RAPSTAR” singer also shared a picture from inside the private jet, which seems to be a Gulfstream.
Prior to him posing with the Cullinan, his most recent posts on social media include shots of a Tesla Model X, a Dodge Durango, and a Cadillac Escalade. Polo G also recently posed with an electric golf cart from Tomberlin, the Ghosthawk model, and he also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 and a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
It’s unclear whether he owns the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from his most recent photo shoot. But considering he treated himself to a black S-Class last year for his 23rd birthday, it wouldn’t be off the table that he splashed on the $340,000 SUV for his birthday this year.