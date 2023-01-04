Scott Disick Has an Enviable Car Collection, but His Dream Garage Hosts Something Else

You know what they say, you can’t have it all. And Scott Disick seems to prove that because his “dream garage” doesn’t just include all his luxurious, expensive cars, but something else.
Scott Michael Disick is most famous for his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated from 2006 to 2015. He appeared on the Keeping Up with the Kardashian reality show and its spin-offs, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Besides his appearances on the shows, he also became an entrepreneur, starting his own clothing brand, Talentless, and investing in several other ventures. As of 2023, he has a net worth estimated at around $45 million.
And one of his passions involves cars. His garage includes several expensive and powerful models, like a Ferrari 812 Superfast and an F8 Tributo, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Urus, Murcielago, and Aventador, a Bentley Flying Spur and a Mulsanne, an Audi R8, and a McLaren 720S. He had previously owned even a Bugatti Veyron.
But in the past year, it looks like he took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s book and customized his cars to match each other. The Ferrari F8 Tributo, which used to be red, and his 812 Superfast now match each other with a chalk grey exterior, as announced on social media, when Disick wrote that his “F8 looking like my 812.” His McLaren 720S, Cullinan, and Lambo Urus also share the same shade.
However, despite the fact that these cars are a distant, unachievable dream for many people out there, it looks like owning a garage filled with cars worth millions of dollars is not enough.
Because, based on Scott Disick’s latest Instagram Stories post, shared on Wednesday, January 4, Scott Disick his “dream garage” looks different. And spoiler alert: it is not filled with his expensive cars. In fact, it’s not filled with cars at all. But he seems to dream big and wants a garage full of planes.
Constantly flying privately doesn’t seem to be enough for the rich and famous, because some of them seem to always want more. In this case, lots of planes.
Back in 2015, Scott Disick shared a post that showed him boarding a private jet, writing "private aviation is my motivation." A good thing is that his dreams are constant.
Besides his "dream garage,” it looks like Scott Disick has more cars incoming. Because Platinum Motorsport Group, his dealership of choice, has just re-shared a short clip of them talking to the reality star next to a black Rolls-Royce and his grey rides.
Scott purchased his Rolls-Royce Cullinan from Platinum Motorsport Group last year in April 2022 and it seems like he’s in serious need of some new wheels. Or, why not, wings?
