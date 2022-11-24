Rapper Polo G Switches from Luxury Rides to Electric Golf Carts, Still Looks Cool

Rapper Polo G likes to find the best props for his photoshoots, just like any celebrity who likes to flaunt their expensive lifestyles. And Polo G found something quite different than his usual luxury rides, posing with an electric golf cart.
In a new series of pictures posted on his Instagram account, Taurus Tremani Bartlett, known professionally as Polo G, didn't use one of his expensive cars to flaunt his expensive lifestyle, but an electric golf cart. He still held a stash of cash in his hands, just to be sure people get the idea.
The golf cart he posed with is one from Tomberlin called Ghosthawk. It's available in two-, four-, or six-passenger configurations, with six colors to choose from. It looks like the rapper's seems to be the E4+2 option, with a Midnight Black exterior and matching leather-style upholstery.
The six-passenger variant comes with a length of 12 ft 6 in (3.8 m), a 6-in lifted suspension, and is fitted with 14-inch black alloy wheels.
The electric golf cart comes with an AC drive electric motor rated at 5 kW (7 hp), with a peak of 17 hp. It has an eight 6V battery configuration, good for a range of 40+ miles (64 km). There's also an EVOLVE Lithium battery option, which gives it up to 80 miles (129 km) of range.
The Ghosthawk is one of Tomberlin's most popular models, it's LSV-compliant and street-legal. It brings a list of safety features including three-point seat belts, four-wheel hydraulic brakes, automatic parking brake, LED emergency lights, and a 7" LCD display with a rearview camera.
It’s unclear whether the rapper actually got to drive the low-speed vehicle, but this wasn’t the first time he showed a golf cart on his profile. While on vacation in January this year, he hopped behind the wheel of another golf cart, a Cushman Shuttle 6. And it does make for a nice change compared to some of his other cars.
The 23-year-old Chicago rapper splashed on a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 early this year for his 23rd birthday and also owns a Mercedes-AMG G 63.
