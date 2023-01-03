Saweetie Rang In the New Year With a Photo Shoot in Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Whenever a new year starts, people get hopeful and start believing in new opportunities. Even if those mean new opportunities for a photo shoot on social media, like Saweetie did with her beloved Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Nowadays, with multiple means of transportation available, cars aren’t just about traveling but also about comfort, luxury, and status. And many people use them just to let everyone know that they’ve made it.
And the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, is one of the best ways to do it. It’s exclusive, imposing, and powerful.
That’s probably one of the reasons why rapper Saweetie, on her real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, loves it.
Saweetie purchased her SUV in the summer of 2021 and hasn't missed an opportunity to show it off online. Be it in with carefully thought photo shoots where her outfit matches the land yacht or casually introducing her new look, her Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been there for her.
So, why not use it to ring in the new year? On January 1st, Saweetie shared a series of pictures from inside her white SUV, which comes with a mandarin cabin, while she subtly matched its black accents with a tight black outfit. She captioned it, "Hello 2023," as she sat in the driver's seat. In a different picture, Saweetie shared that she is "hella marvelous," all dressed up and ready to party. We can also see that her Rolls-Royce also comes with a Starlight Headliner.
Saweetie also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Phantom, plus a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, but her Cullinan is the one that often shows up on her social media.
And that’s probably because the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a highly popular choice among celebrities, both because of its status and luxury.
But we shouldn't forget about performance, either, because the model is also mighty powerful. The British luxury car manufacturer placed its 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine under the hood of the Cullinan. The unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs per minute and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Despite its massive frame, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 5.2 seconds, on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). Naturally, owning a car that comes with a price tag of over $330,000 is usually about enjoying it from the back seat and not very much about speeding.
But Saweetie has been often spotted behind the wheel of the SUV whenever she’s out and about. And the new photo shoot reflects how comfortable she is in the driver’s seat. We have to admit, the two make quite a good team.
