Saweetie Works on Her Music Even on the Move, in the Back Seat of a GMC Yukon Denali

Saweetie has revealed she’s working on a new music project, and she stays true to her word. In fact, she’s not stopping even while she's on the move, working on her laptop from the back seat of a GMC Yukon Denali.
Saweetie likes riding in luxury SUVs, with a particular liking for her Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But when on her way to a show, she opted for a GMC Yukon Denali. While in the back seat, the rapper also took out her laptop and started working on her upcoming song.
The GMC Yukon is available in three trims, the SLE/SLT, the A4, and the top-of-the-line Denali. The Denali comes in the standard version or the Denali Ultimate, both with two-wheel or four-wheel drive.
Both versions share the same two engine options, a 277-horsepower 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel or a more powerful gasoline choice, a 6.2-liter V8. The latter delivers 420 horsepower (426 ps) and a maximum torque of 460 lb-ft (626 Nm).
The car comes with Air Ride Adaptive Suspension for a smooth ride, Magnetic Ride Control, HD Surround Vision, and a 14-speaker Bose Surround system, among other features. It's unclear whether Saweetie rode in the standard or the Ultimate, which is the best-equipped Yukon to date.
Just a few days ago, Saweetie hopped on Twitter to chat with her fans and answered various questions, including whether she's working on new music. She admitted that she is and shared a photo of her upcoming project. It seems to be a mixtape that includes 12 tracks and is titled The Single Life.
Saweetie is yet to release her much-anticipated debut studio album called Pretty B**ch Music. She did mention that the album is coming, but that The Single Life will be "a lil update." And she seems very dedicated, working on it every chance she gets.
