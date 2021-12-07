Chrissy Teigen Has Encounter with Serve Robotics When Driving, Calls It “So Cute”

3 Shaping the Future of Delivery, Robot Serve Doesn’t Need a Delivery Man to Bring You Food

You might have heard about Serve Robotics, the Postmates spin-off robot department under Uber’s wing. Chrissy Teigen is the latest star to experience it “in the wild” when driving and encouraged it to cross the street. 7 photos



In the video, Chrissy is behind the wheel at a red light and encourages the robot to cross the street, while giggling. She is heard on the video shouting: “Cross the street, little buddy. Cross the street!” Serve, however, doesn’t show any signs of moving. She wrote on the video: “So f***in’ cute.” Probably Chrissy drove her vehicle first.



Serve has been delivering goods in Los Angeles since 2018, when the startup was still part of Postmates. But, with time, its robotics department spun out and created the Serve Robotics startup.



The company’s goal is to start delivering in all major cities in the U.S., shaping the future of sustainable and self-driving delivery with electric robots.



Serve looks like a futuristic shopping cart with eyes and has a 50-lb (22.7-kg) storage capacity. It has a total length of 30” (76.2 cm), an estimated width of 21” (53.3 cm), and a height of 40” (101.6 cm). The all-electric robot has a top speed of 3 mph (4.8 kph) and it can also travel 30 miles (48 km) on a single charge.



Serve Robotics has just received a major funding: $13 million from Uber Technologies, Inc., which participated as a strategic investor, 7-Eleven's corporate venture arm, Delivery Hero-backed DX Ventures, 7-Ventures, and Wavemaker Partners's food automation venture studio.

Chrissy Teigen isn't the first celebrity to have a cute encounter with the delivery robot. A couple of months ago, Saweetie also shared her experience with Serve, and she didn't know what was going on. But the company has big plans for the future, so, in time, there'll be fewer people who are surprised to see it on the streets.