Saweetie Flaunts Her New Look With the Help of Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Ever since she bought her Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Saweetie has been using it as a prop in several of her photoshoots. And this time it is no different, as she gave us a glimpse of its orange interior while debuting her new hairstyle.
Grammy Awards nominee Saweetie, on her real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has changed her hairstyle several times, but now, she’s using her luxury SUV to debut the new one.
Ever since she bought her Rolls-Royce Cullinan in the summer of last year, she has been flaunting it on social media with every chance she gets. In fact, even when she introduced it, she wore an orange bikini that matched the interior of the high-end SUV.
At one point, the rapper even asked her followers to help her figure out how her windshield wipers worked. She claimed back then she had no idea how to use them, since Los Angeles, California, where she lives, doesn’t get much rain.
Now, her latest post shows her wearing an icy blue wig that she refers to as “blue bundlez.” Saweetie posed next to and inside the luxurious SUV, showing her followers the orange interior and the Starlight Headliner.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan is among the top choice for celebrities, both for its imposing look and performance.
The British luxury carmaker placed its 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood of the model. The power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the Cullinan is able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Besides the Cullinan, Saweetie also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Phantom, and a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. But she always seems to prefer her luxury SUV, or at least when it comes to her photoshoots for social media.
