Polestar Releases iPhone App Update With Big Changes

Polestar rolled out an iPhone app update to introduce new capabilities, including a refined layout that puts the focus on the car control tab.
Polestar’s companion app has a simple role. It allows users to see information about their vehicles, but at the same time, it also shows Polestar news and provides access to the shop. Users can even configure and order a car from the comfort of their phones.
For Polestar owners, however, the most important capabilities are the ones that put them in control of the car.
This is precisely why the parent company focused on these features in the latest app update for iOS. The Polestar app has been updated to show keep the car control tab on the screen all the time. The carmaker says it wanted to offer easier signup and connection to the car when signed in.
Truth be told, controlling the car is by far of bigger interest for someone who already owns a Polestar, so this change makes perfect sense. The shop tab has been moved to the profile tab with the update to version 3.22.
Polestar hasn’t provided any information as to how many people access the shop in the mobile app. However, I think the number is rather small, or at least, smaller than in the case of the car control interface.
The update also includes the Polestar referral program. Thanks to this integration, users can generate referral links. A Polestar owner who shares a link with a potential customer who ends up buying something from the store is eligible for certain rewards.
The Polestar app is improving on iPhone, but there’s still room for improvement. The app’s rating is terrible, and the reviews posted by users paint a very clear picture. The carmaker must ship big updates, and it must do it now.
The app has an overall rating of two stars out of a maximum of five. Most users complain about the lack of features but also about its stability. The iPhone integration doesn’t seem to be flawless either, as many users claim the app stops responding when it’s no longer in focus.
This is something happening because of the aggressive iOS battery management features, but Polestar can further optimize the process to avoid instant suspension. As for the lack of more advanced controls, only Polestar can decide when and how to improve the app. But the reviews posted by customers include tons of suggestions, including ways to address bugs.
The new version of the Polestar app is available on the App Store today. If automatic updates are enabled on your iPhone, there’s a chance the update is already installed on the device. If not, you can simply go to the App Store to download it.
