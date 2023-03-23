Polestar Owners Now Have Another Official Global Community

Polestar may be a young Chinese-owned Swedish automaker joined at the hip with Volvo, but it is slowly carving a unique path by betting every dollar it gets from its owner, Geely, on stylish battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). But what automaker can succeed without a proper customer base? That’s why a brand-new platform for existing and prospective owners has just been launched.
For now, a couple of Polestar 1 and many Polestar 2 buyers can talk among themselves about the vehicles they drive or wait for. The brand might have just one model that’s currently in production, but that does not stop it from enjoying having tens of thousands of owners globally.
That’s because just 1,500 Polestar 1s were made for the entire planet. But the Polestar 2 is currently helping the performance-oriented brand reach more people in various markets. Last year, it sold around 51,500 units and now estimates that another 80,000 vehicles might be added to the roster by this year's end. Add that the Polestar 3 is scheduled to enter production in both China and the U.S. this summer and we can see why the future looks bright for the aspiring brand.
As any automaker which wants to have a strong customer base should do, Polestar started moderating a close community of current and future owners on Facebook. However, many buyers have complained about having to use the popular social network because it is known to harvest a lot of data about its users. Some people just value their privacy.
So, after some deliberation and effort, the Swedish brand caved into the people’s demands and created a completely new platform where people can talk about everything Polestar related. But since the company does not restrict people from rambling about all sorts of unrelated stuff, it requires those that want to join to create an account cleverly nicknamed Polestar ID. They must submit a valid email address that requires confirmation or a phone number that is going to be validated through a code sent via SMS.
Once the ID is created, you may access the dedicated platform. But if you wish to add any input whatsoever, you must provide a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). If you don’t have one or wish to not share it with the automaker, you’ll still be able to sign up and see what’s being discussed. But it will be impossible to reply to anyone.
New members who provide their VIN will be allowed to ask questions, create different topics of discussion, and participate in all sorts of debates and advanced talks with the brand's employees or other more experienced fans or buyers.
The automaker also says that cool tips and tricks about how customers can better interact with their cars will be shared on the new platform, while the most important updates will be known by the members first.
We joined the Polestar Community and glanced at how everything was organized. The conclusion is simple – everything about the online experience feels seamless. The main topics on the homepage are structured well, there are no ads, and the topics that matter are easy to figure out. Almost anyone can get the hang of it pretty quickly.
But if you don't want to jump ship, Polestar said the OG Facebook group will continue to remain active and properly moderated. Having choices is important, so it's good that those who do not wish to access the social media platform now have another place where they can get a glimpse into the carmaker’s plans and discover other spicy details.
Finally, don't forget that, as any respectable community does, Polestar instituted a set of rules that anyone must adhere to.
