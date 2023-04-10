Bad Image Quality on Android Auto Is a Thing Now, Google Asking for Help

As if the existing problems in the Android Auto world weren’t enough, users who installed the latest updates are now struggling with bad image quality.
When the mobile device is connected to the head unit to run Android Auto, the resolution is very low, with the quality of the projected images severely impacted.
The glitch doesn’t impact all users, but those who see this behavior claim all apps are affected. In other words, it doesn't matter if you run Google Maps, Waze, or Spotify because poor video quality is always there.
In theory, such behavior could signal a cable issue. The Android Auto interface is projected from the mobile device to the head unit in the car. If the experience is powered by a bad or poor-quality cable, the display content quality could also be impacted.
This doesn’t seem to be the case this time. Users who encountered the problem claim they’ve also tried a different cord. No improvements were observed whatsoever, so now everybody blames a recent Android Auto update.
Google is reportedly investigating the problem already, but the company says it needs additional information from users. As such, it has asked those encountering this behavior to share their phone logs to see precisely what happens.
At this point, it’s too early to tell when a fix could go live, especially because the investigation is in the early stages. The good news is that the bug doesn’t appear to be very widespread, though over 30 people have already clicked the “I have the same question” button in the Google forums. This means the problem is hitting more than a dozen devices, and more people could see the same behavior as they install the latest updates.
A lot is going on in the Android Auto world, and Google can hardly find the time to deal with these problems. The company is busy bringing the Coolwalk update to all users, as the rollout is still underway at the time of writing.
Announced in January, Coolwalk is a big interface redesign that allows users to run multiple apps side by side. The new layout supports both landscape and portrait screens regardless of their size and resolution. Previously, the split-screen mode was only supported on widescreens.
Google uses a phased rollout model, so Coolwalk is gradually enabled for Android Auto users. The company did not share an ETA as to when it plans to reach the broad availability phase, but all Android Auto users should be on Coolwalk by the end of the year.
In the meantime, this new bug should receive Google’s attention as well, so if you think you can help, head over to the discussion thread and chime in with your phone logs.
