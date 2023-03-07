This Must Be the Most Annoying Android Auto Bug in a Long Time

Android Auto provides hands-free control for most features, but a bug that was discovered recently causes the application to start reading the news for no reason.
By default, Android Auto does not allow users to read news on the car’s screen. The application tackles distraction behind the wheel by making Google Assistant responsible for handling the content that typically requires users’ attention.
As such, if you ask Google Assistant to read the news, the assistant can look for your favorite sources and then tell you the latest stories.
Starting in November, this feature has been malfunctioning in the worst possible way.
First of all, some users claim that Android Auto automatically begins playing Reuters TV every time they start the engine. This happens because Android Auto loads when they turn on the engine and the connection between the head unit and the phone is detected.
Users claim they only required Google Assistant to read the news once, and since then, they get the same experience every time Android Auto starts.
Some Android Auto adopters claim they are provided with news from sources they didn’t even mark as favorite. Others explain they hear content from Reuters TV even without having the Reuters app installed on their mobile devices.
The search for a workaround continues, and some users reveal that disabling the news component in Google Assistant is the only solution. This isn’t the most convenient fix, especially if users want to listen to news on demand.
To do this on Android Auto, go to Settings and look for the Customize Launcher section. Make sure the News option is disabled, so Android Auto should no longer play the news.
Others reveal that clearing the cache and the data for Android Auto and the Google app brings things back to normal. The Google app is responsible for powering Google Assistant, which in its turn reads the news on Android Auto. Updating to the most recent version of Android Auto doesn’t produce an improvement, and Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch.
In the meantime, Google seems to be focused entirely on polishing the experience with Coolwalk. The big redesign started rolling out to users in January, and the most recent updates brought subtle improvements. Android Auto 9.0 includes a new option that allows users to change the layout and decide whether they want the media or the navigation card closer to drivers.
Coolwalk allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards regardless of screen size. Google uses a phased rollout for this update, as the company wants to ensure full reliability for all configurations. This approach makes sense, especially as Coolwalk is aimed at devices of all screen sizes and orientations, no matter the phone powering Android Auto.
As such, if you ask Google Assistant to read the news, the assistant can look for your favorite sources and then tell you the latest stories.
Starting in November, this feature has been malfunctioning in the worst possible way.
First of all, some users claim that Android Auto automatically begins playing Reuters TV every time they start the engine. This happens because Android Auto loads when they turn on the engine and the connection between the head unit and the phone is detected.
Users claim they only required Google Assistant to read the news once, and since then, they get the same experience every time Android Auto starts.
Some Android Auto adopters claim they are provided with news from sources they didn’t even mark as favorite. Others explain they hear content from Reuters TV even without having the Reuters app installed on their mobile devices.
The search for a workaround continues, and some users reveal that disabling the news component in Google Assistant is the only solution. This isn’t the most convenient fix, especially if users want to listen to news on demand.
To do this on Android Auto, go to Settings and look for the Customize Launcher section. Make sure the News option is disabled, so Android Auto should no longer play the news.
Others reveal that clearing the cache and the data for Android Auto and the Google app brings things back to normal. The Google app is responsible for powering Google Assistant, which in its turn reads the news on Android Auto. Updating to the most recent version of Android Auto doesn’t produce an improvement, and Google is yet to acknowledge the glitch.
In the meantime, Google seems to be focused entirely on polishing the experience with Coolwalk. The big redesign started rolling out to users in January, and the most recent updates brought subtle improvements. Android Auto 9.0 includes a new option that allows users to change the layout and decide whether they want the media or the navigation card closer to drivers.
Coolwalk allows users to run multiple apps side-by-side in cards regardless of screen size. Google uses a phased rollout for this update, as the company wants to ensure full reliability for all configurations. This approach makes sense, especially as Coolwalk is aimed at devices of all screen sizes and orientations, no matter the phone powering Android Auto.