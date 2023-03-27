Polestar's Referral Program Is Back, Here's What Freebies You Can Get

Polestar is on track to become one of the world’s most well-known EV manufacturers. That's almost guaranteed to happen after the Polestar 3 will enter production this summer, and the deliveries begin in autumn. Joined at the hip with Volvo, the brand is looking forward to having an ever-growing customer base. So, it relaunched its Referral Program. Here’s how it works and what goodies you can get.
If you have a Polestar or are currently awaiting to take delivery of one, then you might be interested in the automaker’s Referral program that has just been reactivated. It is a good way of making sure that you can create a community of like-minded drivers who appreciate the promise of a good battery-electric vehicle (BEV) like the Polestar 2 or Polestar 3. But your effort won’t go unnoticed! There are a couple of prizes involved.
However, before we dive in on the rewards, you must know that some serious rules are in place. If you plan on sharing your unique link with a lot of people, make sure you won’t raise any eyebrows at Polestar HQ because the Terms & Conditions clearly say the link must reach only “friends, family, and fans.” Moreover, you are not allowed to spam the referral link everywhere or advertise it in any way.
“We will withhold rewards where we have reason to believe customers aren't acting in accordance with good faith,” says Polestar.
For now, the rewards seem to be clothing (as in t-shirts), free charging, and devices like the Google Mini or Google Nest Hub. However, these might change soon and customers living in different countries might be eligible for specific gifts.
In the UK, for example, those using a referral link get £90 ($110) worth of free charging, while the referrer gets the same back.
Existing and new Polestar customers from the U.S. might get a Google Nest Hub and a Google Mini.
The awards will be sent out only after the buyer takes delivery of the vehicle, so you may want to exercise some patience.
On the other hand, if you use a referral link and place an order before the end of the year, you’ll be eligible for one reward too. It’s not entirely clear if the gift is the same for both parties involved in the program, but it’s good to know that you get something as well. Don't worry, this program is not a lottery - you're guaranteed to receive something from the Chinese-owned Swedish auto brand as a thank you for buying one (or more) of its all-electric vehicles.
But it gets even better because purchasing a Polestar 2 or Polestar 3 is an easy process thanks to the brand's streamlined online platform. Once you have created an account, just pick the model you'd like to buy, build it to your taste, and put a deposit down. A manufacturing slot confirmation will follow as soon as the order is confirmed.
The Polestar 2's cost starts from $48,400 for the single-motor front-wheel-drive version, while the two-motor all-wheel-drive variant adds $3,500 to the price.
The Polestar 3's MSRP is $83,900 and comes only in a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. But if you wish to add the Performance pack, that will set you back $5,000 more.
Finally, Polestar has not yet clarified if its models qualify or not for the updated EV tax credit. But since the vehicles are made in China, there's little to no chance that future or current owners of the Polestar 2 can access it. The Polestar 3 does not qualify right from the get-go because the MSRP is above the $80,000 threshold.
