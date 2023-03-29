Polestar Confirms Highly Anticipated Apple CarPlay Update

A future software update will bring Apple Maps navigation information to the driver’s display in Polestar cars, the company confirmed.
Despite being offered as the native navigation software on iPhone, Apple Maps is often replaced with Google Maps for route guidance. The lack of certain features, such as satellite navigation, pushes users to alternative solutions, and Google Maps is typically the go-to destination.
The latest updates received by Apple Maps, however, seem to convince more people to stick around for a little longer. The detailed city experience, which is now rolling out globally, includes high-resolution maps with impressive details, including sidewalks, vegetation, crosswalks, and 3D building models.
Apple Maps could soon get another major feature, as Polestar is working on integrating the CarPlay version into the driver’s display. As such, drivers would be provided with turn-by-turn guidance right in front of their eyes.
Apple Maps navigation is currently exclusive via CarPlay on the main screen in the car. Integration into the driver’s display isn’t yet available, but Polestar recently confirmed the feature is currently in development.
The Apple Maps interface on the instrument cluster will be centered around the route enabled for navigation. Apple Maps will show the ETA at the bottom of the screen, with the typical navigation interface then displayed in the center. The application will highlight the route along with street names, stop signs, and traffic light information.
Those using Apple Maps on a regular basis will find the experience familiar. For more route details and a larger view of the map, drivers will have to look at the CarPlay screen in the cabin.
Polestar didn’t share any details, but promised to enable this feature in a future software update. Rumor has it software update 2.8 will enable Apple Maps navigation on the instrument cluster, but no confirmation exists just yet.
The feature has been in the works for quite some time, so a potential rollout as part of version 2.8 is very likely.
In the meantime, Apple continues the work on its Apple Maps overhaul. The detailed city experience is expected to expand to more regions in the coming months. Several European markets are likely to receive the new Apple Maps by the end of the year.
The new Apple Maps version based on Apple’s own maps was announced in mid-2018. The company is no longer using third-party maps from other companies, including TomTom, for its mapping platform, especially as it’s trying to reduce reliance on partners. Apple is also investing aggressively in other Apple Maps capabilities, such as Look Around, in an attempt to compete against Google Maps. Look Around is a direct rival to Google Street View and is specifically focused on high-resolution imagery. The availability of Look Around continues to be limited as well.
