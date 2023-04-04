Waze Is Getting the Customization Menu It Really Needed

In addition to the crowdsourcing engine that powers its traffic reporting system, Waze also comes with customization options that let users personalize their experience with the app.
Changing the mood, the vehicle icon, and the navigation voice is something many Wazers do. This is why the Google-owned company regularly releases limited-edition packs that include content supposed to celebrate certain events.
The special moods, vehicle icons, and navigation voices are typically removed after a month. The update shows up in the My Waze menu as a banner, letting users choose what they want to enable in the app. When the content is pulled, Waze returns to the standard configuration.
Waze wants to make this experience more convenient. The company is introducing a new Customize Your Drive section in settings that brings all these options under the same roof.
As an option that should have been there from the very beginning, this new section includes all the customization options users can enable for vehicle icons, moods, and navigation voices.
Waze says the new feature is already rolling out to users in the United States. It should go live in more markets in the coming weeks and months, but no further specifics have been provided.
To celebrate the introduction of this option, Waze is also introducing new special-edition content. Called Zodiac, today’s update contains custom vehicle icons and moods that include the 12 signs. Users can enable them either from the banner showing up in the My Waze menu or from the new section if the Customize Your Drive option has already been enabled.
Waze is currently the preferred alternative to Google Maps for most Android users. The feature that makes such a big difference is the traffic reporting system bundled with the app.
Users are allowed to report incidents on the road, such as traffic jams, accidents, speed traps, roadkill, or roadworks. The other motorists then receive warnings when they approach the reported location. Waze is available free of charge, and despite being owned by Google, it continues to operate independently from Google Maps.
The vehicle icons, moods, and navigation voices are a nice little touch that lets users personalize their experience with the app. The vehicle icons allow users to change how their car is displayed in the app. Only users themselves see the vehicle icon when running Waze.
The mood, on the other hand, is also visible to other nearby Wazers. Users can change the mood either from settings or from the new section announced today if it has already been enabled. Last but not least, the navigation voice is being used to provide turn-by-turn route guidance on the phone or via the car’s speakers. Several standard navigation voices are bundled with Waze, but the app also gets special-edition versions as part of these limited-time content updates.
The special moods, vehicle icons, and navigation voices are typically removed after a month. The update shows up in the My Waze menu as a banner, letting users choose what they want to enable in the app. When the content is pulled, Waze returns to the standard configuration.
Waze wants to make this experience more convenient. The company is introducing a new Customize Your Drive section in settings that brings all these options under the same roof.
As an option that should have been there from the very beginning, this new section includes all the customization options users can enable for vehicle icons, moods, and navigation voices.
Waze says the new feature is already rolling out to users in the United States. It should go live in more markets in the coming weeks and months, but no further specifics have been provided.
To celebrate the introduction of this option, Waze is also introducing new special-edition content. Called Zodiac, today’s update contains custom vehicle icons and moods that include the 12 signs. Users can enable them either from the banner showing up in the My Waze menu or from the new section if the Customize Your Drive option has already been enabled.
Waze is currently the preferred alternative to Google Maps for most Android users. The feature that makes such a big difference is the traffic reporting system bundled with the app.
Users are allowed to report incidents on the road, such as traffic jams, accidents, speed traps, roadkill, or roadworks. The other motorists then receive warnings when they approach the reported location. Waze is available free of charge, and despite being owned by Google, it continues to operate independently from Google Maps.
The vehicle icons, moods, and navigation voices are a nice little touch that lets users personalize their experience with the app. The vehicle icons allow users to change how their car is displayed in the app. Only users themselves see the vehicle icon when running Waze.
The mood, on the other hand, is also visible to other nearby Wazers. Users can change the mood either from settings or from the new section announced today if it has already been enabled. Last but not least, the navigation voice is being used to provide turn-by-turn route guidance on the phone or via the car’s speakers. Several standard navigation voices are bundled with Waze, but the app also gets special-edition versions as part of these limited-time content updates.