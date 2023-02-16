Waze Releases a New Limited-Time Content Update, Here’s How to Enable It

Waze has recently announced the release of a new pack of goodies for users out there, as the company is trying to celebrate the carnival with new moods and navigation voices.
Primarily aimed at users in Brazil, the new Waze experience includes the navigation voice of singer Ivete Sangalo, as well as a new vehicle icon called Trio Eletrico.
The release of the update isn’t necessarily surprising. The Google-owned company typically ships such special navigation voices, car icons, and moods in order to celebrate events from all over the world. They are powered by collaborations with celebrities, such as actors and singers.
In the case of the new update, Waze is rolling out a new pack of goodies in celebration of the carnival 2023, and just like before, the content will be available only for a limited time. Already live in the app, the update is projected to be removed on March 12.
If you want to activate the new experience, you first need to update Waze to the latest version. This isn’t mandatory, but keeping the app up-to-date would help users deal with any potential bugs that might exist in the previous versions.
Then, launch the app and open the main menu by tapping the My Waze button in the first screen. You should now see a banner that reads “Drive with Ivete.” Tap it, and Waze should then present you with multiple options to choose what to enable as part of this update.
When the new experience is removed in March, Waze will just return to your current configuration automatically.
These updates are without a very cool way to celebrate events around the world, but on the other hand, it’s such a shame that certain moods, car icons, and navigation voices don’t remain available in the app after the campaign comes to an end. Customizing the navigation voice in Waze is currently one of the first things that many users do after installing the app, and this is the reason the application needs more custom options on this front.
Special voices, such as Philip DeFranco, Tabitha Brown, and Judge Judy are a few of the top feature requests today, with Waze still tight-lipped on whether it plans such an update or, at least, if more options on this front are currently under consideration.
In the meantime, the Google-owned application continues to be a leading choice in terms of navigation software, as its crowdsourcing engine helps keep users up-to-date about what’s happening on the road. Furthermore, the reports sent by other motorists allow Waze to generate more accurate ETAs, while also letting the app look for faster routes to a defined destination by skipping the regions where slowdowns are typically flagged within the app.
