Waze Gets a New Limited-Time Update, Here’s How to Enable It

Waze has just announced a new collaboration whose purpose is to provide users with limited-time content that further enhances their navigation experience.
This time, the Google-owned company has partnered with Karamo Brown, the current TV host of Queer Eye. And just like in the past, this partnership is bringing special goodies to Waze users, including a new car icon and further navigation voices.
Let’s start with the car icon. After enabling the new experience in Waze, users can activate the Karamobile, a special car icon that is available as part of this new update. Then, the collaboration also includes two moods – keep in mind that these are the icons that show you on the map. Users are now allowed to choose between calm and centered, in addition to the existing moods that were already available in Waze.
And last but not least, the application is getting a new navigation voice that is powered by Karamo himself. You’ll, therefore, be provided with a new (and very famous) driving companion, and Google says his role is to help drivers see the positive side of things – if such a thing really exists when sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic waiting for the green light.
Enabling the new experience is pretty easy. All you need to do is to make sure you are using the latest version of Waze and then open the My Waze menu in the main screen of the app.
Next, you should see a banner that lets you activate the special car icon, moods, and navigation voice, so just tap them and enable whatever you want in the app.
The Google-owned company says the Karamo-powered content will be available in Waze until the end of the month, at which point all your settings will return to the previous configuration.
As a daily Waze user, these updates are a great idea, but on the other hand, probably the worst thing about them is that they are only available for a very limited time. The new navigation voices, for example, certainly make the experience behind the wheel more enjoyable, so there’s no reason not to allow users to stick with a certain voice for more time.
Unfortunately, there’s obviously no way to enable the special-edition Waze content after the company removes it. When this happens, you just need to go back to the previous configuration, which includes the standard navigation voices and the typical moods and car icons that come bundled with the app.
The new experience powered by Karamo is only available in English for obvious reasons, so if you don’t want to use this language for the navigation voice, you can at least enable the new car icon and one of the two moods that are included in the update. Everything is already live on both iPhone and Android.
