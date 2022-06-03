The Queen Is Now a Navigation Voice on Waze Because Really Why Not

Waze has become a must-have tool in the modern arsenal of drivers out there, as the Google-owned company can help them find a specific destination faster, easier, and safer by making the route more predictable.
But at the same time, Waze also wants to make the experience as enjoyable as possible, so the company is offering all kinds of extras, including navigation voices, moods, and car icons to customize the app.
From time to time, Waze is also partnering with various third parties from all over the world to launch special-edition updates that are only available for a limited time and are supposed to celebrate certain events happening locally.
This time, Waze uses this approach for the Queen Platinum Jubilee, so users are being provided with a new update that will make the navigation feel more, well, royal-ish.
The Queen can therefore become a navigation voice in Waze, guiding users as they drive towards their destination. At the same time, this pack also comes with new moods that can be activated from within the app.
Needless to say, just like before, all these goodies are only available for a limited time. Users in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can keep the Queen guiding them towards their destinations until June 7, with their settings to then come back to the previous configuration once the content is removed.
If you live in one of these regions and want to enable the update, just make sure Waze is updated to the latest version – the special package is available on both iPhone and Android. Launch the app and then tap the My Waze menu. You should now see a Queen banner on the screen, and with a single tap, you can choose what to enable in the app, including the navigation voice and the special moods.
As said, when the Queen package is removed, Waze will be restored to your previous configuration.
