A New Waze Version for iPhone and CarPlay Is Now Available for Download

As one of the most popular navigation apps out there, Waze has become an essential part of the daily arsenal that drivers rely on when getting behind the wheel.
And it obviously happens for good reason. Thanks to its crowdsourcing engine, Waze is always capable of finding a faster route to a user-defined destination, all by avoiding things that could slow you down, be they accidents, traffic jams, or speed traps.
As a result, Waze is now an essential app for many drivers out there, and the updates released by the Google-owned company are critical for the overall experience.
A new version of Waze is therefore available for download on iOS platforms, which means it’s aimed at both users who run the navigation app on their iPhones and also at those who launch it on CarPlay in vehicles where such capabilities exist.
The new version is 4.83, and just as expected, given it’s a small increase from 4.82, which was shipped to production devices back in April, the focus has been entirely on fixing bugs in the application. In other words, you shouldn’t expect any new features, but only small polishing and some problems to be resolved after the update.
And according to Waze itself, this update actually includes a very important fix, as the new version addresses a crash that occurred when trying to open a notification.
Of course, there’s a chance that some other fixes have been included as well, as the changelogs provided by Waze for iOS releases have always been pretty vague and lacked more specifics.
On the other hand, all users are recommended to update Waze to the latest version as soon as possible, especially if they have previously encountered the bug that the parent company claims it has fixed. At the time of writing, no new issues have been reported in this latest update, so at first glance, it looks like it’s good to go.
