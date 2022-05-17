A New Waze Version for iPhone and CarPlay Is Now Available for Download

More on this:

1 With Android Auto for Phones Already Retired, Apple Should Now Build CarPlay for Phones

2 Getting CarPlay in a Tesla Will Soon Be as Easy as in Any Other Car

3 What CarPlay: 2022 Chevy Silverado Gets Custom iPad Upgrade, Looks Factory Installed

4 Google Announces the New-Generation Android Auto

5 Turns Out Android Users Are Better Drivers Than iPhone Owners