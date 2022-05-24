Big News for Apple Users as Waze Now Plays Nice With Apple Music

While the number one feature in Waze is the incident reporting that allows the app to generate so accurate routes, there are plenty of other smaller capabilities that contribute to an otherwise modern experience behind the wheel.
For example, Waze comes with integration for the majority of music services out there, including Spotify, Deezer, and YouTube Music.
In other words, if you run the app on your mobile device, you can play the music without having to quit Waze and therefore interrupt the navigation.
Starting today, Waze is also supporting Apple Music, so if you have a subscription to Apple’s service, you can play your favorite songs right from the navigation UI.
“With a direct connection between the apps, you can now access Apple Music content directly from the Waze Audio Player. Enjoy more than 90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more while you navigate. We’re thrilled to join forces with Apple Music to bring Apple Music subscribers their tunes while driving with Waze on iPhone,” the Google-owned company announced today.
Enabling Apple Music in Waze doesn’t take more than a few seconds.
The first thing you need to do is launch the app and make sure you are running the latest version. If you are, then simply tap the My Waze menu and then launch the settings screen. In this menu, navigate to the Audio Player section and select Apple Music.
The Apple Music integration should now show up right in the main UI of Waze, so you should be able to play the music and control the playback without having to switch to a different screen. Of course, you can also launch the full version of Apple Music on your mobile device if you want the full capabilities of the app and then return to Waze to continue the playback.
