Waze for iPhone and CarPlay Gets an Interface Update You Could Easily Miss

The best thing about Waze is that it always provides users with the fastest way to reach a configured destination, as its crowdsourcing engine makes it possible to avoid things that typically slow them down, including accidents, traffic jams, and speed traps.
However, as you drive with Waze on the screen, the Google-owned app also offers alternative routes along with the estimated time changes, therefore providing users with more options to drive to their destinations.
The most recent version of Waze for iPhone and CarPlay introduces a small update to the way alternative routes are displayed, therefore making them easier to notice on the map.
As you can see in the screenshot, Waze now uses a dark grey line to mark alternative routes – the image shows the app running on CarPlay, but the same change has been implemented on iPhone as well – whereas the app previously relied on a dotted blue line for the whole thing.
While the dark grey color could make it harder to distinguish the active and the alternative routes on lower-resolution displays, the change makes perfect sense, especially because the dotted line was much harder to notice especially when in motion.
As it turns out, the rollout of this small change is happening gradually, and not all users are currently seeing it. The first wave received the update earlier this month, so there’s a chance everybody should get the UI change in just a few weeks.
In the meantime, it also looks like Waze is finally feeling at home on iPhone and CarPlay, as the app no longer freezes, launches correctly, and doesn’t cause any audio problems anymore. All these problems have apparently been resolved in the latest update, so if you’re looking for a Google Maps alternative, maybe Waze is worth trying.
The latest version of Waze for iPhone and CarPlay 4.83.6, and it can be downloaded from the App Store using this link.
