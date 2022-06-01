Google Maps Rival Explains Why Choosing a Navigation App Is Harder Than It Sounds

While Google Maps and Waze are among the most popular navigation solutions currently out there, both come with one major drawback: they only do their magic for standard passenger cars without offering guidance tailored for trucks or campers.
Unfortunately, some truck drivers still rely on Google Maps for navigation, sometimes ending up on roads where they wouldn’t normally fit. And it’s all because Google Maps had no idea the road wasn’t appropriate for a truck.
Navigation specialist Sygic has recently detailed the process of choosing the right navigation app, explaining that in the case of trucks, drivers should specifically look for certain capabilities, including what it calls the practical limitations.
In other words, the navigation solution that provides guidance in a truck should be able to take into account things like height, length, type of cargo, and so on. This way, it can only find appropriate routes that avoid roads where such a large vehicle could get stuck.
Based on all these factors, navigation apps are also capable of determining a much more accurate ETA, Sygic emphasizes.
Then, it’s the legislation factor that drivers must have in mind. The company explains that certain categories of vehicles could be banned from entering certain sections of the road at specific times of day, and an up-to-date navigation app must be fully aware of this restriction.
And last but not least, as trucks are also transitioning to electric motors, a navigation app should be able to look for charging stations and suggest a quick stop whenever the batteries are nearing depletion.
A truck mode in Google Maps has long been a top feature request, but Google has never offered any answer on this front. So right now, both Google Maps and Waze should only be used for standard navigation in passenger cars, with no plans to cover larger vehicles currently on the radar.
