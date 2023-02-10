Google Maps Rival Gets New Features to Become a Better Waze Alternative

HERE WeGo has just received an important update for iPhone and CarPlay users, with new features now in charge of finding a faster to the destination when heavy traffic is detected.
One of the main roles of modern navigation apps is to continuously monitor traffic conditions, and the latest version of HERE WeGo is getting a new feature that helps do this more efficiently. Thanks to version 4.7.100, which is available right now from the App Store, the application can keep an eye on the traffic along the suggested route and warn you when the conditions are getting worse.
This means that HERE WeGo will now provide notifications when you’re more likely to come across traffic jams, and as such, the application can act accordingly on its own.
The new version of the navigation software can automatically look for the fastest way to the destination whenever traffic jams are detected ahead. Much like Waze, the application will continue to monitor the traffic conditions even after the re-routing takes place, so eventually, you are supposed to reach the destination using the fastest possible route at the time of travel.
Waze is a champion on this front. With the help of user-generated reports, the Google-owned app knows precisely what’s happening on the road and tries to keep users up-to-date about the traffic conditions as well. Eventually, Waze is also looking for alternative routes, all in an attempt to help drivers arrive at their destinations faster.
The second improvement coming to users with the new HERE WeGo update is support for door-to-door navigation, as the application promises more detailed guidance to help you find the address you’re looking for.
HERE WeGo is currently one of the most advanced alternatives to Google Maps, and with this new update, it’s also stepping deeper into Waze territory.
This has become the main focus for more navigation software providers lately, especially as real-time information is now playing a key role not only in making the road more predictable but also in providing users with more accurate ETAs.
Beating Waze, on the other hand, is much harder than it seems at first, even for tech companies with the necessary know-how on this front. Waze relies on a huge community that powers its crowdsourcing engine, and this is precisely why the application is often extremely accurate. Users on the road keep everybody else up-to-date about the changing traffic conditions, the location of accidents and speed traps, and the reports they send help to warn motorists in advance about possible hazards.
Tech giants like Apple are aiming for a similar approach, with Apple Maps also getting a similar component. Building a Waze rival can’t happen overnight, but given the investments on this front, the available alternatives are certainly worth checking out.
