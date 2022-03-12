Polestar Needs To Quickly Figure Out Where It's Going

I’ve recently seen the Polestar O2 concept. This futuristic car looks like a dream. I like the Portofino vibes, the square design that screams Sweden, the headlights, its color, and the proportions of it. This unusual enthusiasm left me thinking: what’s Polestar about these days? I may have found an answer – one which you might not like.

EV , comes in roadster form, the fitment looks like it was adjusted by enthusiasts, and it promises some cool accessories that come with the car. It got my attention, and, because I’m not a Volvo fan, this made me look for further details.



That’s how I stumbled upon a customer’s review of the company and its operations. Needless to say that under anonymity, everyone’s a gangster. We know how the internet works. There’s no mystery here. What got my attention was his rant. It was long and he seemed keen on telling other about the experience. He spoke about how after having two Teslas, a



This guy put a deposit down and since then hasn’t felt stress-free for a while. It all started with the vehicle not showing on his account, but customer support assured him the system takes a couple of days to update. After a week of nothingness, this person rings the Polestar people yet again. He’s told that his order hasn’t been confirmed yet. Another two weeks go by, and he decides an answer is needed. He calls again, but instead of an answer he’s transferred to other employees who, as the others, know nothing about his car. Customer support, sales, the workshop… Nobody knew anything about this man’s car. The last Polestar person he spoke to said he will receive an e-mail with all the details in three days. He got the e-mail: it was a link to the company’s Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ).



It's understandable to feel rage at this point, but he didn’t give up. He called again and customer support recommended him to go in person to the dealership and sort it out. He wanted the car, so he picked up the phone again and asked the dealership what can be done, if he’ll appear at their doorstep. The answer he got was that they don’t know anything about his order and the solution they have is to call customer support. Now, after this last answer, the man gave up. In the end, he ordered another Tesla instead.It's not the automaker's fault

This got me thinking about the carmaker. What’s up with it? Is Polestar to blame for situations like this?







The thing is, there’s not much Polestar can do in this regard. The blame, right now, sits with dealerships – the middlemen nobody wants to deal with anymore. Tesla proved it can be done, and others want to follow suit too. That’s why Ford’s splitting its business and why we’ve seen pieces of legislation like It’s a fight for survival

For now, Polestar’s prospect customers will have to deal with the middlemen. That’s why there’ll be a lot of complaints along the way. The dealerships control their area and are experts are getting what they want. These entities are separate companies, but how they do business ultimately impacts the carmaker. Another person that wanted a Polestar 2 shared his experience with me and said that the entire process was a hassle. As an example, he spoke about how he used the online configurator, but when he met with the salesperson it had to be done again.



This is clearly a silent confrontation that, at least for now, seems like it’s kept under the rug.



No carmaker should ever have to face dealers that work in their disadvantage, but reality is seldom as we wish it to be.







Furthermore, the



But let’s be clear on one thing: Thomas Ingenlath has a hard job to do and I’m not saying he’s doing it badly. Looking at how Polestar has evolved, it’s clear this man and his team are trying to do their best. Like Cupra or Alpine, Polestar has become an international brand. It’s easily recognizable everywhere, and its cars look distinctively Swedish. They just have to get their internal affairs in order. Something must change quickly or Polestar will ultimately fail to reach its goals.



