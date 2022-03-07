Sylvester Stallone Goes Gaga Over Polestar Precept, Says He Needs Work to Afford One

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most influential pop culture figures of our generation. The man played iconic characters such as Rocky and Rambo, and is still involved with The Expendables franchise, as well as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is currently in production.
Recently, Sly posted a video on his Instagram account, talking about the Polestar Precept concept during an event. Despite admitting that he’s not necessarily a “car guy”, he seemed genuinely blown away by the Precept, which will soon morph into the production-ready Polestar 5 EV.
“Folks, this is an unbelievable car [of the future]. It’s called a Polestar Precept, and I was lucky enough to be invited to the launch of this amazing vehicle. I don’t get excited that much about cars, but this one, I mean, give me a break! It’s truly a work of art, wow,” said Stallone while filming a brief walkaround video of the concept.
He concluded the clip by saying “I better get back to work and earn some money to buy one of these,” which we’re pretty sure was meant as a joke. To think Stallone couldn’t afford just about any car at this point, would be somewhat naïve.
He also announced that another Polestar-related post is coming on his social media, so we’ll be sure to see what else he has to say about the Swedish EV-maker.
As for the Precept, like we said, it will soon be known as the Polestar 5, serving as the brand’s next flagship product going forward – it should reach global markets sometime in 2024. What’s particularly impressive about the Precept is that its aesthetics will largely carry over to the production line, except of course for its back-hinged suicide doors at the rear.
At roughly 185 inches (4.7 meters) in length, the Polestar Precept concept isn’t quite as big, overall, as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, the concept’s wheelbase of 122.1 inches (3.1 meters) is nearly identical to that of the German luxury sedan.
