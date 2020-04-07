Polestar Precept Shows More Skin in New Images, Additional Details Released

Just like all carmakers who have been robbed the pleasure of unveiling their latest builds in a proper way at a proper auto show, Polestar too seems to be feeling there are things left unsaid about the Precept concept it was supposed to show in Geneva in March.
Presented online at the end of February, the electrified machine, an apparent visual blend between a Tesla and Porsche’s electric Taycan, was placed under the spotlight again this week, as the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath decided to shed some more light on the project by releasing additional details and photos of it.
The Precept is so far just a concept, and we don’t even know what powers it. Given we are talking about a Polestar, and taking some clues from design elements like the absence of exhaust pipes, we could easily envision it as an electric performance vehicle.
The exterior lines of the Precept maintain the general idea already seen on other cars produced by Volvo’s spinoff company, but it is at the interior where the carmaker did its best to exceed expectations.
Made in a vegan style – in the case of cars, that means extensive use of recycled materials, and very little use of plastic – the interior has been crafted in such a way as to reduce its weight by 50 percent compared to a regular Polestar, but also to reduce vibrations by 250 percent and increase crash resistance.
There are two large screens inside aiding the driver along, a 9.0-inch horizontal one fitted with eye-tracking capabilities, and a 15-inch one as the main interface between driver and car. The infotainment system running these screens is Android-based, just like in the Polestar 2, and comes with all the capabilities allowed by Google for use in cars, including Assistant, Maps and ADAS.
As said, there is no info about the car’s powertrain, apart from the fact the structure can accommodate a large battery pack. Also, being a concept it is unlikely it will actually get made, but expect to see some of the technologies developed for it making it into production on future models.
You can read all the extra info released by Polestar on the Precept in the press release section below. Also, make sure to check out the additional photos released by the carmaker in the gallery section at the beginning of this text.
The Precept is so far just a concept, and we don’t even know what powers it. Given we are talking about a Polestar, and taking some clues from design elements like the absence of exhaust pipes, we could easily envision it as an electric performance vehicle.
The exterior lines of the Precept maintain the general idea already seen on other cars produced by Volvo’s spinoff company, but it is at the interior where the carmaker did its best to exceed expectations.
Made in a vegan style – in the case of cars, that means extensive use of recycled materials, and very little use of plastic – the interior has been crafted in such a way as to reduce its weight by 50 percent compared to a regular Polestar, but also to reduce vibrations by 250 percent and increase crash resistance.
There are two large screens inside aiding the driver along, a 9.0-inch horizontal one fitted with eye-tracking capabilities, and a 15-inch one as the main interface between driver and car. The infotainment system running these screens is Android-based, just like in the Polestar 2, and comes with all the capabilities allowed by Google for use in cars, including Assistant, Maps and ADAS.
As said, there is no info about the car’s powertrain, apart from the fact the structure can accommodate a large battery pack. Also, being a concept it is unlikely it will actually get made, but expect to see some of the technologies developed for it making it into production on future models.
You can read all the extra info released by Polestar on the Precept in the press release section below. Also, make sure to check out the additional photos released by the carmaker in the gallery section at the beginning of this text.