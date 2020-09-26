New Polestar EV Confirmed, Precept Concept Entering Production

Initially planned to be revealed in Geneva, the Precept Concept was eventually shown online to much critical acclaim from motoring and technology media. “A vision of the brand’s future direction,” the one-off design study has received the green light for production from the Sino-Swedish performance brand.
Chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath brings the point home, highlighting that “consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams.” The long-term goal of Polestar is climate neutrality, which is a fitting perspective. After all, the 1 is a plug-in hybrid coupe and the 2 is an electric fastback sedan.
The Precept in concept specification utilizes recycled plastic from PET bottles for the interior, along with fishing nets and cork vinyl. A flax-based composite is responsible for “many interior and some exterior parts,” and Polestar plans to bring these materials to the production version, whenever that will be.
No tentative reveal date has been offered, nor did Polestar say what hides under the Precept's body shell. We do know that development is underway, though, and that a state-of-the-art facility is planned in the People’s Republic of China. At the present moment, the automaker has a production plant in Chengdu, Sichuan.
The complex in Chengdu runs exclusively on renewable energy, thus earning the LEED Gold rating from the U.S. Green Building Council. Polestar makes the 2 in Luqiao on a different platform from the 1 from Chengdu, and both vehicle architectures are borrowed from Volvo. The Precept is longer than the S90 sedan, meaning that SPA Gen 2 is the most likely culprit for this application.
The second generation of the Scalable Product Architecture is set to go official with the all-new XC90, and Volvo aims to make Level 4 possible thanks to a new electrical architecture. 2021 for the 2022 model year is when the utility vehicle is expected to be revealed, meaning that the Precept will have to wait until 2022 for 2023 at the earliest. After all, research and development take a lot of time.
