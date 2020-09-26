New Polestar EV Confirmed, Precept Concept Entering Production

More on this:

1 Tesla Cybertruck Design Inspires Cybercoupe Rendering

2 UK Fossil Fuel Phase-Out for New Cars Advanced to 2030 Instead of 2040

3 Volkswagen Unveils “Best-In-Class” Electric Crossover, Please Welcome the ID.4

4 Doug DeMuro Drives Polestar 1, “It’s Unlike Any Volvo You Have Ever Seen Before”

5 Polestar 2 Acceleration and Top Speed Tested on the Autobahn