Adele Buys Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills Mansion at a Steal

Adele knows a good deal when she sees one, and it just happens to include incredible features like a sizable garage with its own art studio, and a massive load of Rocky and Rambo memorabilia. She’s about to become the owner of “the house that Rocky built.”
While promoting her most recent album, 30, Adele said that she had moved to Los Angeles because the real estate market in London was crazy expensive. Coming from someone who’s worth at least a couple of hundred million dollars, that’s saying a lot, but it doesn’t mean that she’s cheap. According to TMZ, she is in the final run to close the deal on Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion.
Right now, Adele is in escrow for the property, which she will get for $58 million. That’s a lot of money, but it’s a steal compared to the $80 million it was asking last year, and even more so if you consider the price it was first listed for, of $110 million. Stallone built the property himself but decided to part with it when he and the family moved to Florida.
He did a fine job at it, too. The estate is actually a compound on top of a mountain, in a gated community, comprising a main house and a separate guest house. As listing agent Barron N. Hilton pointed out when it first listed, “Even the garage has a great view,” which is not something you can say about just any property. The garage is also climate-controlled and can house up to eight cars, and has its own art studio where you can doodle away. There’s also a large motorcourt where you can park many more.
Other hot selling points of the property include the fact that it’s very secluded and surrounded by celebrity homes, and offers features like a wine cellar, a cinema, professional chef’s kitchen, a large gym, a cigar room, infinity pool, and a proper spa, as well as several outdoor lounge areas. The last time it was listed, the property was offered with all Stallone-inspired artwork, including statues and figurines of his most beloved characters like Rambo and Rocky.
Among celebrities, the 13,241 square-foot (1,230 square-meter) property at 30 Beverly Park Terrace is known as “the house that Rocky built.” Adele will own it soon, most likely.
