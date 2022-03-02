Polestar O2 Concept Is a Fully Electric Sporty Roadster That Comes With Its Own Drone

Swedish performance EV brand Polestar has a new hero car, as CEO Thomas Ingenlath puts it, in the form of this brand-new Polestar O2 Concept. It’s a convertible hard top that promises a thrilling driving experience with all the benefits of electric mobility.
The styling of this concept is clearly inspired by that of the Precept concept car, although the design language has evolved. We can’t help but notice the low and wide body stance, compact 2+2 cabin design, small overhangs and reasonably long wheelbase.
Some of its design features are actually practical, like the integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body sides. The taillights meanwhile also function as air blades to reduce turbulence behind the car.
“Polestar O2 is the hero car for our brand,” said Ingenlath. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”
In terms of driving dynamics, this new concept is said to feature tight body control, high rigidity and “intuitive dynamics,” all inherent benefits of its bespoke bonded aluminum platform (adapted from the Polestar 5).
Inside, it’s all about sustainability and recycled materials, such as recycled polyester or the new thermoplastic mono-material used to manufacture different components. The aesthetics of the cabin are clearly very minimalistic, but also modern, which is what we should expect from all Polestar products going forward - although that's been the case so far too, when you look at models such as the Polestar 2.
The drone operates autonomously, following the car automatically at speeds of up to 56 mph (90 kph). The driver can even choose between an atmospheric sequence (good for coastline cruising) or a more action-filled sequence with a sportier expression. After it’s done filming, the drone returns to the car autonomously and the video clips can then be edited and shared directly from the vehicle’s 15-inch infotainment display.
“We wanted to emphasize the experience you can have with a car like the Polestar O2 in new and unusual ways,” explained Maximilian Missoni, Polestar’s head of design. “Integrating an autonomous cinematic drone was something that allowed us to push the boundaries on the innovation front. Not needing to stop and off-load the drone before filming, but rather deploying it at speed, is a key benefit to this innovative design.”
