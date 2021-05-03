Polestar 3 SUV Confirmed as the Polestar 2 Finally Gets Digital Key Technology

Locking and unlocking the doors with your smartphone isn’t a big deal. Tesla offers this feature since eons ago, and the same applies to FordPass for the Mustang Mach-E. As for Polestar, the Sino-Swedish automaker took a lot of time to roll out a digital key as a supplement to the key fob.
As if the overdue update wasn’t shameful enough for a company that has positioned itself as a Tesla killer with the Polestar 2, the digital key is described as beta as a means to excuse any potential bugs. Adding insult to injury, app-based functionalities that include battery status and remote climate start are beta too even though they’re not cutting-edge tech.
“The updated app brings extra convenience to owning a Polestar 2,” said chief executive officer Thomas Ingenlath. “Of course, more functionality will be released in the future and we see great potential for the continued digital experience.” Considering that even a Hyundai Sonata can be moved remotely forward or backward with the physical key fob, the Sino-Swedish brand has a whole lot of catching up to do with mass-market automakers.
Criticism aside, we shouldn’t forget how young of a brand Polestar is. These guys have a lot of things to prove in the next handful of years, and this brings us to the final paragraph of the press release attached at the end of this article. As the headline implies, the Polestar 3 has finally been confirmed in the guise of an electric performance SUV alongside the series-production electric sedan based on the Precept design study from last year.
All we know about the Precept is that it embodies the brand’s vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As for the 3, your guess is as good as mine because nothing other than the SUV part has been shared thus far.
If the peeps at Polestar copy Tesla’s recipe for the Model Y, then we should look forward to a 2 with higher ground clearance and crossover looks. As such, the Polestar 3 lineup of variants may be topped by a dual-motor drivetrain with 300 kW (402 horsepower) on tap and a 78-kWh battery.
