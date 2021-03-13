Spotify Changes the Rule of the Game: The Driver No Longer Picks the Music

With over 345 million monthly active users, Spotify is one of the world’s most popular music streaming services, so it’s no surprise that many drivers use it to listen to their favorite tunes when getting behind the wheel.
But as many of us learned the hard way, the driver doesn’t always have the best taste in music, but you know how this works, they have the control of the car, so they also get to choose what everybody’s listening to.
Spotify, however, wants to change this by making it easier for anyone in the car to play their favorite music without necessarily having to reach the head unit. And it’s all thanks to a feature called Spotify Group Sessions which is now going live as a beta on Android Automotive.
Polestar 2 is the first model to get this new feature, and the way it works is as straightforward as possible.
All the passengers of the car have to do is scan a code right in the Spotify app on the head unit and then using the mobile client, they can link their devices to the stereo in the cabin. They can therefore play a new song, queue tracks, open podcasts, and create new playlists just like they’d be in control of the head unit.
On the other hand, the driver is the one that maintains the full power over what’s playing in the car, so they can revoke access to one of the passengers at any given moment right from within the app.
There’s nothing special that you need to do to get Spotify Group Sessions in your Android Automotive car, as the feature is now available as a beta automatically in the Spotify app running on the head unit. Just make sure you are already on the latest build and the new feature should be there.
