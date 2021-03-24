5 Volvo Troll-Wagon Looks Like a Barn Find, But Could Likely Gap a Shelby GT500

4 A Dirty Volvo V70 Is Selling for $20 Million, Would Be World’s Most Expensive

2 Azimut 53 Looks Small but Packs Impeccable Luxury Lifestyle and Taste

More on this:

Volvo Going All-in on Android, Announces New Joint Venture

Volvo is one of the first companies embracing Android Automotive, but as it turns out, it doesn’t want to stop here. 1 photo



ECARX is a new company that has recently expanded to Europe, but what caught



The two companies say they would work together to improve the existing infotainment systems on Volvo and Polestar cars, but at the same time, all Geely Group and affiliate brands will benefit from the improvements they develop together.



“The infotainment system in Volvo’s latest cars is one of the best on the market, rivaling mobile phones in user experience,” says Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars. “Through this joint venture, we can speed up development of the system, bring high quality infotainment to more cars and maximise incentives for companies and developers to create great services and apps for the users of the platform.”



But of course, Volvo and



The new joint venture is scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of the year, so expect the first announcements of upgraded infotainment to land at some point next year. Until then, Volvo continues to work together with Google on improvements for Android Automotive, which is already powering the experience behind the wheel in several cars of the brand. This week, Volvo Cars officially announced a new joint venture with technology company ECARX, all with the purpose of creating upgraded infotainment systems that would push the offering in the cabin even further in terms of new-generation capabilities.ECARX is a new company that has recently expanded to Europe, but what caught Volvo ’s attention is the focus on Android-based infotainment systems. And given it has already worked together with Geely, Lynk, and Proton, forming a joint venture with Volvo just makes sense, especially given their Android Automotive focus.The two companies say they would work together to improve the existing infotainment systems on Volvo and Polestar cars, but at the same time, all Geely Group and affiliate brands will benefit from the improvements they develop together.“The infotainment system in Volvo’s latest cars is one of the best on the market, rivaling mobile phones in user experience,” says Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars. “Through this joint venture, we can speed up development of the system, bring high quality infotainment to more cars and maximise incentives for companies and developers to create great services and apps for the users of the platform.”But of course, Volvo and Polestar cars would be the ones to benefit from the collaboration with ECARX, and the two companies say they are eyeing an international launch for the projects they’re working on together. This includes China, though right now, this particular idea is still under consideration.The new joint venture is scheduled to begin operations in the third quarter of the year, so expect the first announcements of upgraded infotainment to land at some point next year. Until then, Volvo continues to work together with Google on improvements for Android Automotive, which is already powering the experience behind the wheel in several cars of the brand.

load press release