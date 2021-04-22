Polestar CEO Calls Out Posers on the EV Market, Asks for Focus on Climate Change

More on this:

1 Special Edition Polestar 1 Gets Matte Gold Exterior, Limited Run of 25 Units

2 Polestar 2 Lineup Expands With Base Single Motor Version, Kicks Off at €45k

3 After Android Auto, Top EV Navigation App Launches on Android Automotive Too

4 Volvo Going All-In on Android, Announces New Joint Venture

5 Polestar and Partners to Bring Forth Re:Move, an Electric Cargo "Urban Sled"