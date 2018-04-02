Polaris Issues Four Recalls For The Slingshot, 24,000 Units Affected

autoevolution
If you own an example of the 2015 to 2018 Polaris Slingshot, the American manufacturer has some bad news for you. Under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall number 18V195, Polaris Industries is calling back 24,000 units of the three-wheeler. On the flip side, this operation consists of four smaller recalls, titled T-18-01-A, T-18-01-B, T-18-01-C, and T-18-01-D.
The first of four claims that someSlingshot vehicles may have been manufactured with defective seat base frames.” Plus sub-standard driver-side and passenger-side seat base frames, lacking one or more welds. The seat base frame is also suspected of containing a seat slider issue which may cause the seat to slide during acceleration.

The second, third, and fourth sub-recalls contain a similar summary to the first. The safety risk description is also similar, summed up by Polaris as follows: “the absence of one or more welds can compromise the strength of the mount and cause the seatback frame and/or seatbelt buckle to separate from the seat base frame.”

Then how are these sub-recalls different, you ask? Here’s how the cookie crumbles: the first is about an inspection of the frame and slider, the second to replace the driver’s seat frame, the third to replace the passenger’s seat frame, and the fourth to replace both driver and passenger seat frames. The latter sort of supersedes the second and third, but then again, it's the company that decides how to handle the matter.

Recall 18V195 isn’t singular in the history of the Slingshot, with the three-wheeler called back every now and then for issues with the steering rack, headlights, and an issue created by the fix of a previous recall. You’ve read that right, alright!

Owners of the 2015 to 2018 Polaris Slingshot are urged to contact the nearest authorized dealer for more information. The NHTSA can also help at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-915) or online at safercar.gov. Alternatively, Polaris has set up a VIN look-up tool on the Rider Support page.
