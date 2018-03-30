Tesla Recalls 123,000 Model S Sedans on Steering Issue

On Thursday, Elon Musk’s Tesla has joined the ranks of established carmakers by issuing its largest recall ever. The action involves some 123,000 Model S sedans, manufactured by 2016.
According to CNN, the measure has been taken after Tesla mechanics noticed that, in certain conditions, a power steering bolt might be prone to excessive corrosion. Although Tesla says failure of the said bolt would not make the driver lose control of the car, the company still decided to have the part replaced.
The bolt may become corroded especially in areas with cold climates. The carmaker said there are no known incidents caused by the defect, but that it has found that losing the bolt might make the Model S difficult to steer at low speeds.
As with any other recall, Tesla will notify Model S owners of the action and have the bolts replaced free of charge. The models affected have been built before April 2016, meaning the entire first generation of the model.
The news of the recall, although a common occurrence in the automotive industry, has made investors run for the hills. The company’s stock dropped by an additional 4 percent on Thursday, adding to the plunge caused by fears regarding Model 3 production.
The Model S has first been introduced by Tesla in 2012, as the second model in the lineup, alongside the Roadster. It quickly became a hit, having no real competitor on a market void of good-looking, high-performance EVs.
At launch, the S equipped with an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack had a range of 265 miles (426 km), more than the Tesla Roadster and enough to make the Model S the electric car with the greatest range on the market.
The slight facelift of 2016 saw the introduction of more trims and a new 48 amp charger. The range has been increased too, now standing at 335 miles (539 km).
