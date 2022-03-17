Pitch Black Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Looks Like Something out of KITT’s Nightmares

It’s funny how a car with such a sinister sounding name like ‘Demon’ is often specified in extremely vibrant colors, like TorRed, Indigo Blue or Go Mango. The latter is probably the quintessential Challenger SRT Demon color, or at least it used to be back when the car was first introduced.
Personally, I like this car most in either White Knuckle or Pitch Black, and if you argue that it looks best in black, I won’t try to talk you out of it. Anyway, this 2018 example, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, comes with a Pitch Black exterior and just 185 miles (298 km) on its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine.
This Challenger’s dark exterior is further accentuated by the optional black satin graphics package, with other key visuals including the Air Grabber hood, front air dam, decklid spoiler, widebody kit (duh), and the obligatory Demon fender badges. We’ll also note the red Brembo brakes and black 18-inch alloy wheels, wearing Demon-branded Nitto NT05R drag radials.
Moving on to the interior, there we have black Laguna leather and Alcantara seats (heated and ventilated), embossed Demon badges, multifunction Alcantara steering wheel, red seat belts, dual-zone automatic climate control, the carmaker’s Uconnect infotainment system with the 8.4-inch touchscreen, plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear-view camera and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Most people will probably alternate between enjoying that premium sound system and the sound of that HEMI V8.
There’s also a carbon fiber plaque inside, right underneath the right air vent – it shows this to be Demon #2,165 of 3,300 units built for the 2018 model year.
As for performance, the car is factory rated at 808 hp (819 ps) and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque on premium fuel, but you can bump that up to 840 hp (852 ps) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque on 100-octane juice, with additional help from the race-tuned engine management software, which is included inside the Demon Crate. That’s where you’ll also find a hydraulic floor jack, cordless impact wrench, torque wrench, tire pressure gauge and a performance air filter.
