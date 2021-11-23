Dodge Challenger SRT Demon for Sale, Has a Very Devilish Price Tag

Dodge officially launched the Challenger SRT Demon in the first half of 2017. The crazy muscle car, which was pretty much born at the drag strip, came from $84,995 back then, excluding the $1,095 destination charge.
Fast forward to the present day, and you will have to pay a six-digit number for one. Certain examples were listed for as much as $200,000, which is somewhat understandable, considering that it is a limited production run, more powerful than today’s SRT Super Stock.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, we found it on StreetsideClassics, in Nashville, accompanied by a $178,995 price tag, with 876 miles (1,410 km) under its belt. The eye-watering sum for what is, in essence, still an aging Challenger, doesn’t include the local taxes, registration, and title fees. If you cannot afford to blow that much on it but still want it, then financing is possible, with a 20% down payment and $1,641 per month, for 120 months, the ad reveals.
Finished in purple over a black interior, the car has a lot of gear, including leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, power adjustable front seats with heating, infotainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connection, reversing camera, and a selection of driver assistance features that are rather basic compared to some of the vehicles on sale today.
Like all Demons, and not only, this Challenger came with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which was good for 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque. That’s 33 hp and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) more than the Challenger SRT Super Stock, which does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.25 seconds, according to Dodge, and can run the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, at 131 mph (211 kph).
The Demon, on the other hand, is a different kind of animal, as it used to hold the ¼-mile record for production cars, with 9.65 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph). From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needed a whopping 2.3 seconds, in perfect conditions and with a very skilled driver behind the wheel, which is hypercar territory. So, do you want it?
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, we found it on StreetsideClassics, in Nashville, accompanied by a $178,995 price tag, with 876 miles (1,410 km) under its belt. The eye-watering sum for what is, in essence, still an aging Challenger, doesn’t include the local taxes, registration, and title fees. If you cannot afford to blow that much on it but still want it, then financing is possible, with a 20% down payment and $1,641 per month, for 120 months, the ad reveals.
Finished in purple over a black interior, the car has a lot of gear, including leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, power adjustable front seats with heating, infotainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connection, reversing camera, and a selection of driver assistance features that are rather basic compared to some of the vehicles on sale today.
Like all Demons, and not only, this Challenger came with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which was good for 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque. That’s 33 hp and 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) more than the Challenger SRT Super Stock, which does the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.25 seconds, according to Dodge, and can run the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, at 131 mph (211 kph).
The Demon, on the other hand, is a different kind of animal, as it used to hold the ¼-mile record for production cars, with 9.65 seconds, at 140 mph (225 kph). From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needed a whopping 2.3 seconds, in perfect conditions and with a very skilled driver behind the wheel, which is hypercar territory. So, do you want it?