Magician M1 Is Touted As the World's First All-in-One Sports Helmet with AI

One helmet for all purposes, whether you’re going to use it for cycling, hiking, skiing, rock climbing, skateboarding, you name it. That’s what Chinese manufacturer Relee offers with its Magician M1, dubbing it the world’s first all-in-one AI (artificial intelligence) sports helmet with an integrated action camera.
With an aerodynamic design, lightweight and durable, the M1 comes with a magnetic replaceable shell that is available in multiple colors so you can accessorize according to your taste. The helmet uses four layers of material and can absorb up to 90 percent of the impact energy. 18 ventilation holes that are strategically placed ensure that the helmet is breathable and allows air to circulate properly. It is also IP65 waterproof rated, meaning it can be used when it rains.
Moving on from design to tech features, the M1 comes with an integrated 120-degree wide-angle action camera that can capture 1080p FHD footage, allowing you to easily record your rides as you go. The camera behaves well in low light and comes with advanced EIS (electronic image stabilization) technology that ensures your videos are smooth even when the road isn't.
A dedicated app allows you to instantly view the videos you captured. The helmet also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in mic, and stereo speakers. You can use it with voice control via your smartphone, regardless of whether you’re an iOS or Android user. The Magician lets you take calls, play music, or access Google Maps via voice command. A 4500mAh battery offers a usage time of up to 18 hours.
Relee equipped the M1 with bright front and rear lights, brake, and turn signals that you can activate via an included remote control. There’s also a built-in 350-lumen flashlight into the M1, which can light up the road ahead at a distance of 50 ft (15 m). You can opt for either the built-in flashlight or the built-in action camera for the helmet.
The remote control of the M1 is versatile in terms of mounting options. You can install it on your bike’s handlebars or strap it to your wrist if you’re using the M1 for rock climbing, hiking, and so on.
Right now, the Relee M1 all-in-one AI helmet is available on Kickstarter, where you can get it at a super early bird price. The flashlight version requires a pledge of approximately $80 and the action camera version a pledge of approximately $170. The estimated delivery date is May 2022.
