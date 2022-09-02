Pint-Sized TikToker Hasbulla Magomedov Is Living the Fast Life in a Bright Orange Huracan

Love is love, no matter the circumstances or the object of love. For this pint-sized internet sensation, his love of fast (and occasionally furious) cars is finally coming to life.
If the name Hasbulla Magomedov doesn’t ring a bell, you’ve been living under a rock with no internet connection and clearly no TikTok. Hasbulla is one of the biggest internet stars to emerge in the past couple of years, which is ironic considering he’s only 3.3 feet (99 cm) tall, because of his medical condition.
Hasbulla has dwarfism, also known as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), but he’s not letting that stop him from pursuing his interests. At 19, they are your typical hot-blooded young man’s interests, cars, racing, fighting, and silly pranks, so he’s turned them into content for his various social media platforms.
Born in Russia but currently living in Dagestan, Hasbulla loves to tinker with cars, to drive them (even though he can’t reach the pedals), to fist-fight and, as of late, to get on the nerves of the likes of Conor McGregor by challenging him to a fight. This week, Hasbulla has been doing appearances in Australia and, in the process, getting a taste of the celebrity life, by indulging in his love for cars.
First, he was picked up at the airport in a fancy Rolls-Royce Phantom, and then, he switched to a McLaren 720S. Later still, he was seen driving a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan, as he went on a shopping spree in Melbourne, the Daily Mail reports. On that same occasion, he got ticketed for parking in a loading zone, but photos available at the link don’t indicate he spent too much time stressing over them.
As to how Hasbulla is able to afford these cars, that’s anyone’s guess. Reports online put his net worth at a maximum of $200,000, which seems puny considering he has huge followings both on TikTok and on Instagram. If the amount is accurate, these fancy rides he’s been enjoying must be loaners, offered to him by the organizers of his speaking tour.
Still, a Lamborghini is a Lamborghini whichever way you look at it. Hasbulla once said that he loved cars with a passion, about as much as he loved tuning and racing them. Even if he doesn’t own these beauties yet, getting to drive around in them is still something.
Hasbulla has dwarfism, also known as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), but he’s not letting that stop him from pursuing his interests. At 19, they are your typical hot-blooded young man’s interests, cars, racing, fighting, and silly pranks, so he’s turned them into content for his various social media platforms.
Born in Russia but currently living in Dagestan, Hasbulla loves to tinker with cars, to drive them (even though he can’t reach the pedals), to fist-fight and, as of late, to get on the nerves of the likes of Conor McGregor by challenging him to a fight. This week, Hasbulla has been doing appearances in Australia and, in the process, getting a taste of the celebrity life, by indulging in his love for cars.
First, he was picked up at the airport in a fancy Rolls-Royce Phantom, and then, he switched to a McLaren 720S. Later still, he was seen driving a bright orange Lamborghini Huracan, as he went on a shopping spree in Melbourne, the Daily Mail reports. On that same occasion, he got ticketed for parking in a loading zone, but photos available at the link don’t indicate he spent too much time stressing over them.
As to how Hasbulla is able to afford these cars, that’s anyone’s guess. Reports online put his net worth at a maximum of $200,000, which seems puny considering he has huge followings both on TikTok and on Instagram. If the amount is accurate, these fancy rides he’s been enjoying must be loaners, offered to him by the organizers of his speaking tour.
Still, a Lamborghini is a Lamborghini whichever way you look at it. Hasbulla once said that he loved cars with a passion, about as much as he loved tuning and racing them. Even if he doesn’t own these beauties yet, getting to drive around in them is still something.