TikTok Star Hasbulla Arrives in Sydney, Australia, Gets Picked Up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom

There are a lot of people out there trying to make it on TikTok. Hasbulla Magomedov did manage to become a sensation on social media and he’s now reaping the benefits, as he just landed on Sydney, Australia, for his tour and was picked up in a Rolls-Royce.
Hasbulla Magomedov became famous on social media, sharing funny fighting videos and pranks. He was born with a rare condition called growth hormone deficiency, which makes him look younger than he really is. In reality, the social media star is actually 19 years old, although his height is about 3’3 ft (1 m).
Now he's on a speaking tour and just landed in Sydney, Australia for it. The 19-year-old had a lot of security with him and he was escorted to his rental - a luxury Rolls-Royce.
The vehicle in question is a seventh-generation white Phantom. The ultra-premium luxury sedan has an imposing exterior, designed to offer the utmost comfort to its passengers. It came with the British carmaker's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which sent 454 horsepower (460 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
With figures like these, the Phantom was able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, before maxing out at 149 kph (240 kph).
As luxurious as this is, if you take a look at Hasbulla’s social media profile, you’ll see that he’s quite used to luxury cars. He posed in several Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes-Maybach, BMW M5, and more. So, getting picked up by a Rolls-Royce Phantom is Australia wasn’t such a big deal for him.
Besides driving in luxurious cars, Hasbulla recently got the chance to hang out with Shaqulle O’Neal on his yacht. The NBA legend was part of one of the star’s spoofs, joking that Hasbulla nearly knocked him out.
Now he's on a speaking tour and just landed in Sydney, Australia for it. The 19-year-old had a lot of security with him and he was escorted to his rental - a luxury Rolls-Royce.
The vehicle in question is a seventh-generation white Phantom. The ultra-premium luxury sedan has an imposing exterior, designed to offer the utmost comfort to its passengers. It came with the British carmaker's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which sent 454 horsepower (460 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
With figures like these, the Phantom was able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, before maxing out at 149 kph (240 kph).
As luxurious as this is, if you take a look at Hasbulla’s social media profile, you’ll see that he’s quite used to luxury cars. He posed in several Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes-Maybach, BMW M5, and more. So, getting picked up by a Rolls-Royce Phantom is Australia wasn’t such a big deal for him.
Besides driving in luxurious cars, Hasbulla recently got the chance to hang out with Shaqulle O’Neal on his yacht. The NBA legend was part of one of the star’s spoofs, joking that Hasbulla nearly knocked him out.
Hasbulla is in town. TikTok sensation Hasbulla is flanked by security as he's picked up in a $1.2m Rolls-Royce after arriving in Sydney ahead of his Australian tourhttps://t.co/x9l1f1eeSS pic.twitter.com/QqIU2K2CKu— OCN ???????? (@ozcrimenews) August 28, 2022