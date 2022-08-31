Marshawn Lynch Crashed His White Lamborghini Aventador, Fled the Scene

Earlier this month, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch made headlines after he was arrested for DUI in very unusual circumstances: he was found asleep at the wheel of his badly-damaged Mustang Shelby, hardly aware of where he was. It wasn’t his only crash this year, it has emerged.
For the time being, there is nothing to link the two crashes, aside from Lynch’s presence behind the wheel. Increased media attention for the August DUI arrest has led to more digging around, and the revelation that it was not the only incident of the kind he got himself into this year. Six months before cops found him asleep inside his wheel-less, flat-tire 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Lynch crashed and probably totaled his 2014 Lamborghini.
That would be the same Lambo he once took such great pains to protect from damage, by surrounding it with velvet ropes when briefly parked on the street. TMZ reports it’s a 2014 white Lamborghini Aventador, which Lynch crashed in Las Vegas, then tried to remove from the scene, and eventually abandoned before letting someone else take the blame.
The report is based on bodycam footage obtained by 8 News, some of which is also available below. The police report notes that Lynch eventually owned up to being the driver in that crash, which he said was caused by his unfamiliarity with the area. Lynch also said that he had no idea why the man heard in the video claimed to be his cousin and, more to the point, to have been at the wheel when the Lambo crashed.
If you believe Lynch’s story, that poor man must have been wildly confused. First, he told the cops that he’d been driving, and simply lost control of the Aventador while doing a U-turn. Then, when asked about a black van that was at the scene, he said he’d arrived in it. Further pressed, the man said the van had come to pick up a passenger from the wrecked Lambo, but at this point, the police officers made no effort to hide the fact that they didn’t believe the story.
In his defense, Lynch said that he fled the scene of the crash because people were gathering and shooting video, and he didn’t want to have footage of himself in this situation online. The case has been closed since, with Lynch ordered to pay fines and fees of just $750. According to Lynch’s attorney, the Lambo crash is a “non-story” because it has been dealt with already and, as such, bears no relevance to his most recent arrest for DUI.
