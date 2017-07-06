Pink Carbon Koenigsegg Agera RS with 1,360 HP One:1 Engine Coming to the U.S.

Koenigsegg isn't kidding when it says that each and every unit of the 25-car production run Agera RS is a bespoke machine. Configuring one of these hypercars can be an ultimate manifestation of the spec game and we're here to show you the latest model to have hit the web.

The owner has turned to his team's Instagram account to share the configuration with us, mentioning that his Agera RS will be ready in a few months' time. As such, we could see the twin-turbo V8 beast becoming a part of the 2017 drag racing season. We're looking at an Agera RS that mixes white with pink carbon - of course, some might label this as rose or even red carbon, so be prepared to hear any of the versions.Such hue details are quite a bit deal when talking about an Agelholm machine - remember when famous Italian crafstman Ettore ‘Blaster’ Callegaro spent two weeks (we're talking 72-hour weeks here) applying golf leaf to the Agera RS Naraya?As for the tech side of the adventure, this K machine will be animated by the hp heart of the Koenigsegg One:1, which delivers no less than 1,360 hp and 1,011 lb-ft of twist. And with the machine tipping the scales at just 3,075 lbs (make that 1,395 kg), the thing is extremely close to the One:1's power-to-weight ratio.The car has been commissioned by Olivier Benloulou, an aficionado who runs the OB Prestige drag racing team. The guy owns a few twin-turbo Lamborghinis, for instance, so we expect him to be accustomed to the kind of kick this Egg can deliver.As with Kris Singh's Agera XS (yes, that nameplate stands for what you think it does), the RS we're looking at will land in the U.S. And given the owner's drag racing dedication, we might just see the Agera doing its thing at half-mile events.The owner has turned to his team's Instagram account to share the configuration with us, mentioning that his Agera RS will be ready in a few months' time. As such, we could see the twin-turbo V8 beast becoming a part of the 2017 drag racing season.