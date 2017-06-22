Bugatti Chiron's True Top Speed Limited by Current Tire Technology

The Chiron could never top the wow-factor its predecessor had, but that's only because, by the time it came out, every kid on this planet knew what to expect: the world's fastest hypercar and not one penny less.

The Chiron, despite having 50 percent more horsepower, is said to be a profitable machine, but who can trust what Volkswagen says these days? What speaks for itself, though, is that the German company decided to go through with the project in a time when, thanks to the masquerade that led to the Dieselgate scandal, it was cutting costs left and right.



The



That's ridiculous and almost incomprehensible for the rest of us with cars that can, at best, do 155 mph (250 km/h). That's nearly double. Besides, what good is that aside from bragging rights? No matter how quickly the Chiron accelerates, it's still going to run out of road before reaching it. And don't even say "ah, but German Autobahns" - you'd have to be mad to go this fast on a public road.



But the thing is, the Chiron could go faster. How much faster? Nobody really knows at this point, and we might not find out anytime soon. According to Andy Wallace, the



How much faster? Beyond 300 mph (482 km/h) fast. The problem is, there are no tires at this point that could withstand that kind of speeds.



