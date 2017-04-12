U.S. Bugatti Chiron Doesn't Escape The Federalized Bumper Nightmare

Hypercars and supercars are on an entirely different level from regular automobiles, but they still have to comply with legislation in every country where they are sold.





One of those rules, which does not exist anywhere else in the world with these results, but everyone else has to adapt, involves the bumpers of new cars, along with their lights.



We are not criticizing



Federal bumper standards have made







Many European cars have been equipped with ugly bumpers because they needed to be “federalized,” and the list includes products like the first generation of the Porsche 911, Lamborghini’s Countach, the McLaren F1, and much more.



Fortunately for the future owners of these cars, there’s a small loophole in the regulations, which allows the massive blocks of rubber to be eliminated by the owner once the vehicle is sold for the first time. Once that happens, every owner can do as he or she pleases with the bumper add-ons.



Curiously, all of these rules occur in the country where “rolling coal” was a trend, so we think that the legislators should have other things on their minds than this situation.



However, if automakers were bothered by these rules as much as they would appear to be, they could have asked (and possibly hire) lobby groups to help modify legislation on a national scale. Back in the day, the U.S. had strict laws regarding headlights, which are still restrictive today, and the country continues its unique policies in some aspects.One of those rules, which does not exist anywhere else in the world with these results, but everyone else has to adapt, involves the bumpers of new cars, along with their lights.We are not criticizing the law itself, but the way it is applied and its potential obsolescence in today's industry.Federal bumper standards have made Bugatti fit a set of elements on the bumpers of each Chiron it sells in the U.S . Those hideous elements are matched by a set of amber add-on side markers, and these parts are mandatory on any Chiron sold in the USA. Road and Track has managed to photograph one of the first units to reach American soil, and it looks like the $2.6 million hypercar has not been able to find a loophole around federal restrictions.Many European cars have been equipped with ugly bumpers because they needed to be “federalized,” and the list includes products like the first generation of the Porsche 911, Lamborghini’s Countach, the McLaren F1, and much more.Fortunately for the future owners of these cars, there’s a small loophole in the regulations, which allows the massive blocks of rubber to be eliminated by the owner once the vehicle is sold for the first time. Once that happens, every owner can do as he or she pleases with the bumper add-ons.Curiously, all of these rules occur in the country where “rolling coal” was a trend, so we think that the legislators should have other things on their minds than this situation.However, if automakers were bothered by these rules as much as they would appear to be, they could have asked (and possibly hire) lobby groups to help modify legislation on a national scale.