autoevolution

U.S. Bugatti Chiron Doesn't Escape The Federalized Bumper Nightmare

 
12 Apr 2017, 13:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hypercars and supercars are on an entirely different level from regular automobiles, but they still have to comply with legislation in every country where they are sold.
Back in the day, the U.S. had strict laws regarding headlights, which are still restrictive today, and the country continues its unique policies in some aspects.

One of those rules, which does not exist anywhere else in the world with these results, but everyone else has to adapt, involves the bumpers of new cars, along with their lights.

We are not criticizing the law itself, but the way it is applied and its potential obsolescence in today's industry.

Federal bumper standards have made Bugatti fit a set of elements on the bumpers of each Chiron it sells in the U.S. Those hideous elements are matched by a set of amber add-on side markers, and these parts are mandatory on any Chiron sold in the USA.

Road and Track has managed to photograph one of the first units to reach American soil, and it looks like the $2.6 million hypercar has not been able to find a loophole around federal restrictions.

Many European cars have been equipped with ugly bumpers because they needed to be “federalized,” and the list includes products like the first generation of the Porsche 911, Lamborghini’s Countach, the McLaren F1, and much more.

Fortunately for the future owners of these cars, there’s a small loophole in the regulations, which allows the massive blocks of rubber to be eliminated by the owner once the vehicle is sold for the first time. Once that happens, every owner can do as he or she pleases with the bumper add-ons.

Curiously, all of these rules occur in the country where “rolling coal” was a trend, so we think that the legislators should have other things on their minds than this situation.

However, if automakers were bothered by these rules as much as they would appear to be, they could have asked (and possibly hire) lobby groups to help modify legislation on a national scale.
Bugatti Chiron Chiron Bugatti USA import design legislation
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78