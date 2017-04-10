Bugatti Chiron City Car Render Based on a smart is an Aston Martin Cygnet Clone

autoevolution

It's no secret that Bugatti is considering a second model line. And why we usually try to speculate on what Molsheim is cooking, today we're here to show you a Bugatti-badged contraption that will never roll off the production line.
Fortunately, the four-wheeled creature you can find here is a rendering, one that shows what would happen in a Chiron and a smart fortwo Cabrio had one too many glasses of E85 and spent the night together in a cramped garage.

Since certain Chiron owners would love the charms of a Bugatti open-air model now that deliveries have kicked off and the weather is just right, you could say this oddity would solve an important problem.

And we have to admit one thing: the mix between the C shape coming from the side of the 1,500 hp machine and the Tridion cell of the urban dweller actually looks cute.

Then again, the birth of such a machine, even as a one-off project coming from a wacky garage out there, would generate quite a lot of other issues, so we're glad this is nothing more but pixel play.

And speaking of potential insane builds, given the proportions of the fortwo, even a tenth of the hypercar's power would be too much for the city car.

After all, we wouldn't want to get the same unpleasant feeling we experienced back in the days when Aston Martin wanted us to believe its reskinned Toyota iQ was a proposal worthy of the badge.

Fortunately, the Cygnet is no longer in production and Gaydon has moved on to another era, one that sees the British automotive producer preparing a bouquet of fresh models as part of a reinvention process. But that's another story for another time. For now, we're inviting you to focus on the odball appearance of the 1s and 0s we hare here.


 

