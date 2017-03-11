Bugatti Debuts Chiron-Inspired Niniette 66 Yacht

Wolfgang Durheimer, the head honcho of Bugatti
, said something really interesting a few years ago. More to the point, the average Bugatti owner has 84 cars, three jets, and one yacht. Regarding the latter, the hypercar manufacturer now offers an ultra-luxurious yacht that complements the mighty Chiron.
Christened Niniette 66, Bugatti tells that this fellow here is but the first in a series of yachts the company will launch in the coming years, ranging from 50 to 80 feet. Monaco-based builder Palmer Johnson handles production per se, though pricing for the 66-footer hasn’t been released to the public.
From the way it looks, the goodies on offer, and the Bugatti badge, you’d better bet your bottom dollar this boat retails for a figure with six zeros. And when you think about it, a Bugatti-branded yacht does make sense because the French automaker has a bit of experience in building boats. Prince Carlo Maurizio Ruspoldi commissioned Bugatti founder Ettore
to create a speedboat in 1930, the Niniette. And the rest, as they say, is history in the making.
“Even from a large distance when entering a port, the Niniette will always be recognized as a true Bugatti,”
said Etienne Salome, the design director at Bugatti. Seeing so much carbon fiber and the go-faster profile of the Niniette 66 definitely gets one to think that yes, that’s definitely a Bugatti product.
In terms of propulsion, you won’t find the Chiron
’s quad-turbo W16 thrusting the Niniette 66 through the water. Instead, the yacht makes use of a MAN V8 marine engine with MJP waterjets. This particular powertrain allows for a top speed of 44 knots, which translates to 50 mph or 81 km/h. And with a shallow draft that measures 0.83 meters, cruising the Bahamas is doable too.
Not that the typical Chiron customer would take his yacht
to the Bahamas. The French Riviera is a far more appropriate place for Bugatti’s ultra-luxury yacht, which is all about the jetset life. If you want one, you'd better be quick about it because production is limited to 66 units worldwide.