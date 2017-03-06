Bugatti Receives 250th Order For The Chiron, 250 Units Left To Go

Ever since the Volkswagen Group got hold of Bugatti
, the number one priority for the French automaker has always been to produce the fastest cars in the world. It’s no wonder, then, that well-heeled people hold Bugatti in high esteem for its promise.
Christened after the oldest driver to have raced in Formula 1
(Louis Chiron was 55 years of age at the time), the Chiron follows the toughest act to follow in the automotive industry: the Veyron. While it may have the weight of the world on its shoulders, the Chiron isn’t phased by its iconic forerunner. In fact, Bugatti has recently received the 250th order for the Chiron.
This means that there are only 250 examples of the breed left to be acquired, translating into a tally of 500 units. Considering that the 420 km/h (260 mph) hypercar is priced from €2.4 million, that’s no small feat. More so when you remember that Bugatti premiered the Chiron just about this time last year.
“The fact that we have already taken orders for half of the Chiron series even without test drives so far bears witness to the great confidence of our customers in our brand and its strong aura,”
declared Wolfgang Durheimer, the big kahuna of the French automaker. That’s right! Even though it made its world debut approximately a year ago, customer test drives of the awe-impressive Bugatti Chiron
are programed to kick off later this month.
If I may return to the subject of sales, Europe is the strongest market for the W16-powered hypercar
, amounting to 37 percent of all customer orders. North America is second (30%), and the Middle East settles for third (26%).
To celebrate the 250th order, the Volkswagen-owned company will bring an exposed carbon fiber-finished Bleu Royal Chiron at the 87th edition of the Geneva Motor Show
. Regarding the jaw-dropping carbon fiber overalls, Bugatti offers a total of eight such finishes for the Chiron: Bleu Royal, Blue, Turquoise, Black, Grey, Green, and Red. The pictured beauty was made for a customer from a German-speaking country. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in two tones of blue: Deep Blue and French Racing Blue.