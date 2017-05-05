autoevolution

Bugatti And PG Releasing New Carbon Fiber Luxury Bicycle

 
5 May 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
Already have a Bugatti Chiron and don’t know on what toy to spend more money? Well, you can have a matching bicycle which is supposed to be the world’s lightest one and cost about as much as a decent car.
The bicycle in question is called the PG Bugatti Bike. As its name suggests, it was designed by Bugatti, developed by PG, and manufactured by Kussmaul. Weighing less than five kilograms, this must be the lightest special urban bike in the world.

However, a small asterisk on PG’s website says the bike that weighs less than 5 kilos is actually a special piece of sports equipment which is not intended to be used on public roads.

So yours might not be that light, but it will still be made using more than 95 percent carbon fiber. Basically, everything is made from the strong yet lightweight material, save for the tires, chain, and sprockets, along with some other small components.

Upon request, customers of the supercar builder can have their bicycles matched to their own Bugattis. Special paints, carbon in various colors, numerous types of leather and, of course, the Bugatti pearl oval make the Bugatti bike the perfect supplement for the 1,500 PS dream car.

The company also tells that all carbon components are handcrafted using prepreg materials and methods otherwise found only in the motor sport and aeronautic industries in order to guarantee the lightest weight and highest rigidity possible.

All frame cross sections have been optimized for aerodynamic demands and rigidity, while the handlebars are equipped with shock absorbers to improve comfort.

So, how much does it cost? Well, the official website doesn’t list a price, but the word is it starts at about $35,000. That is more than what you can pay for a Fiat 124 Spider Abarth or a base Chevrolet Camaro.
