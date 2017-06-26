YouTuber Drives McLaren P1 LM on British Roads, Talks Nurburgring Battery Trick

Back in May, the McLaren P1 LM managed
to fly across the Nurburgring in 6:43.2, which made it the quickest street-legal machine to have ever set wheel on the Green Hell. Sure, the record has generated its fair share of controversy, given the fact that the LM incarnation of the P1 comes from Woking's motorsport partner Lanzante Motorsport, not the automaker itself.
Nevertheless, we're thrilled to bring you the first drive of the P1 LM, which fortunately brings the thing to the road.
So, what do you have to do to be able to get behind the wheel of such a contraption? Well, Mr JWW (James William Walker), the aficionado delivering this stunt, has owned multiple Woking
creations, while being one of the most popular automotive YouTubers out there.
The driven car is chassis #4 (out of the five that were produced), with the machine being accompanied by quite a few other uber-special Maccas, such as the F1 LM - the P1 LM is obviously a tribute to the LM incarnation of the original McLaren road car. We also have to explain that Lanzante Motorsport was involved in the effort that saw the F1 GTR grabbing the Circuit de la Sarthe trophy back in 1995.
As for the tale of how the P1 LM came to be, this car was built after Lanzante received tons of positive feedback on the company's road-going P1 GTR conversion (the P1 GTR is the McLaren-built racing incarnation of the British automaker's halo car).
Road manners? Sure, this 1,000 hp animal does pack number plates and climate control, but there's no rear window, the seats are thin enough to make carbon foil jokes relevant and... we'll let you find out more in the clip below.
Nevertheless, there's one detail that has determined us to jump for joy and it has to do with the fact that, when the P1 LM had completed the said Nordschleife
lap, the car reportedly still had 75 percent of its battery charge. Now, this is the kind of green motoring future we're delighted to look forward to.